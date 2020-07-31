WATCH: Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur conference call recap

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a conference call at 2 p.m. today, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to make his first public comments since the NFL Draft. Head coach Matt LaFleur will also speak at 3:30 p.m.

Follow this page for live updates on the press conference.

Rodgers said last year’s success was “pretty amazing” and likes where the team is at going into 2020. He noted the team will count on second and third year players to make a jump.

Rodgers said he was surprised when the Packers drafted Jordan Love. “I’m not going to say I was thrilled by the pick,” but he understands the rationale from the standpoint of the organization.

Rodgers said he has the same role in helping Love develop as the rest of his backup quarterbacks over the years. He noted strong relationships with previous backups and thinks that will be the same with Love.

Rodgers said he had a “great conversation” with Love the day after the draft. He said Love has a great head on his shoulders.

Rodgers praised his wide receivers room and said they have the opportunity to make a big jump.

Rodgers said the goal is to play into his 40s and is focusing a lot on his body.

Rodgers said it is “very important” for him to finish his career in Green Bay. “But you can only control what you can control.”

Rodgers said a virtual offseason separates the guys that are self-motivated and the guys that need more of a structured atmosphere.

Rodgers said he’s very hopeful the NFL season occurs. “But the important thing is to think about the state of the country.” Mentioned unemployment rates, suicide rates and more.

Rodgers hasn’t considered what it would be like to play in front of an empty stadium, and he hopes that’s not the reality.

Rodgers said he feels similarly about the receivers group as the front office does, that it has a big chance to step up. He mentioned Equanimeous St. Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and more players that are confident they can step up.

Rodgers doesn’t think the team will be mentally “behind” coming back into training camp because of all the Zoom calls. He says LaFleur has given people different responsibilities in the calls.

Rodgers said he’s been watching Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” documentary on ESPN. He said he was at Jordan’s last regular season game as a Bull in Oakland.

Rodgers expounded on not being thrilled with the Jordan Love pick. “It does change the controllables a little bit … there are some new factors that are out of my control.” He says his desire to start and finish his career with the same team may not be a reality at this point.

That’s all for Rodgers. Matt LaFleur will be up at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Matt LaFleur is on the conference call.

LaFleur said he understands why Rodgers wasn’t thrilled with the Jordan Love pick, but reiterated that Rodgers has been a “complete pro” through the process.

LaFleur said Love will have an opportunity to learn from one of the greatest in the game. He doesn’t think it will be anything different than a normal backup learning from a starter.

LaFleur said the installs in the second year of the system will be more based on details and putting the players in a position to be successful.

LaFleur said bringing back Marcedes Lewis can help develop some of the younger tight ends. LaFleur called Lewis one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL.

On improving the run defense, LaFleur called it an “all 11” responsibility, being mindful of gaps and playing smart.

LaFleur stepped out of the conference call in the midst of a 10-minute saga regarding an unmuted line and loud radio audio directly into the speaker.

LaFleur got back into the conference call and rehashed what he likes about the virtual offseason, being able to meet with the team and getting creative with instruction and other key meeting components.

LaFleur said the first hurdle for Love is making sure he has the mental part of the game down, getting the most out of the meetings and working on things on his own.

LaFleur said it’s more of an uphill battle for undrafted free agents to make their mark without the rookie minicamp. He said the guys have to be in the best physical and mental shape they possibly can to be able to make an impact during a short time in training camp.

LaFleur said he thinks it would be odd to play without fans, but they’re prepared for that if it’s what the league decides.

That’s all for LaFleur. Stay tuned to Local 5 this evening for full comments and reaction from Rodgers’ and LaFleur’s press conferences.