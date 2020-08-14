Packers’ training camp week two: Packers have 1st practice, Gutekunst speaks on loss of CFB, Bakhtiari, Lazard talk strengths for 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Week two of what is turning into a very weird 2020 NFL training camp. So far, the Packers have yet to really see the field except for walkthroughs, college football is on the brink of not really happening, and the world just feels kind of upside down as teams prepare for the 2020 season.

Matt LaFleur talks first practice, walkthroughs and beauty of virtual learning

Head coach Matt LaFleur announced at the end of week one that the Packers would have their first practice of training camp on August 15. He also spoke about the advantage of having this virtual off-season, because it truly allowed for players to learn at their own pace.

LaFleur said by the time conditioning periods are done this week they will have completed initial installs, and will go over install again once practices start on Saturday.

He also talked about his wide receivers including Marquez-Valdes Scantling needing to get back to form.

“He was battling through an ankle, and there was some confidence lost. We need him, and he’s shown some good progress this week. We need him to be a consistent performer for us, because he has an unmatched skill-set with good speed,” LaFleur said.

#Packers head coach LaFleur on Allen Lazard’s next step



“Just not losing, taking a step back and continuing to progress. He can’t lose that edge, continue to explode and grow as a player” — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) August 9, 2020

Gutekunst talks about new normal, first practice, and no college football

General manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the media on August 10 about a range of topics, most of them the jaw dropping headlines that college football being cancelled by several conferences, including the Big 10 and the Pac-12.

“You feel terrible for those kids,” Gutekunst said. “But we’re looking at different contingency plans for scouts. There will be a draft, so we’re preparing in multiple ways.”

#Packers Gutekunst on keeping 3 QB’s



“This year its a little different, with practice squad going up to 16. We haven’t even gotten to strength and conditioning yet but we’re going to try and keep the best players we have” — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) August 10, 2020

Gutekunst also touched on new rules, such as bringing in free agents for workouts.

“We’re not able to bring in guys off the street to work out. They can come in to sign them, and then there’s a protocol,” Gutekunst said. “In the past they’d be able to bringing in street free agents, but right now they can’t.”

#Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the first practice on Saturday



“Guys are going to try a bunch of different things. They’re pretty particular about the equipment that they use when they go out and perform. I have no idea where they’ll settle. “ — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 10, 2020

Allen Lazard ready to step up again in Year 2 for the Green and Gold

If you asked Allen Lazard if he thought he would be here, competing for a starting wide receiver spot after being cut at the end of training camp in 2019, he would tell you he would. That’s all because of his work ethic.

“Where I was able to make my biggest strides was when I was backed up against the wall and didn’t really know where my position was or if I was going to have a job, so I want to keep that same mentality, same mindset, going into year three now,” Lazard said.

#Packers Lazard on connection with Rodgers



“From working hard every day in practice. He knew that I cared. The biggest thing with Aaron is that he needs to know that you care and he can trust you” — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) August 9, 2020

He credits his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers as a result of that work ethic, and that’s something that he feels he’ll continue to work on to get to the next level in the 2020 season. It’s something head coach Matt LaFleur touched on when he spoke to the media on August 9.

Bakhtiari on offensive line’s strengths going into the season

Tackle David Bakhtiari was adamant the offensive line’s strength in the 2020 season was their strength and versatility. He said you will see a lot of players able to play in a lot of different spots.

#Packers Bakhtiari on his legacy



"Yeah, I'm not going to lie. I don't live in those thoughts because in order to make those thoughts a reality, you have to live in the day." — MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) August 11, 2020

Bakhtiari also spoke highly of Za’Darius and Preston Smith. He said going up against those two in practice really helped hone skills and makes everyone on the team better as a whole.

The Packers first practice is schedule for Saturday, August 15.

Latest Stories