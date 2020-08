Floatzilla will not be stopped by 2020.

Organizers will join Local 4 News at 4 on Monday to tell us more about the event happening on August 15 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

You can choose from five launch sites: Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Bass Street Landing, Marquette Street Landing, Credit Island or Lake Potter.

For more information, visit Floatzilla’s website: riveraction.org/floatzilla