Police respond to a three-vehicle crash on Utica Ridge and Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf. June 5th, Friday. Photo by Ryan Risky.

Emergency crews were seen responding to an accident involving three vehicles on Utica Ridge and Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf around 4:30 p.m.

BREAKING: A 3 vehicle accident at Utica Ridge and Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/HcRaLdaP2s — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) June 5, 2020

