On TV

Happy Together

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 03:43 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 04:37 PM CST

Happy Together stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West in a comedy about a 30-something happily married couple who begin to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when Cooper (Felix Mallard), an exuberant young pop star drawn to their super-ordinary suburban life, unexpectedly moves in with them.

Monday's at 7:30pm

