A Davenport boy started making candy cane sleighs for employees at his favorite Dollar General store. He then expanded his operation by making some for seniors in nursing homes. Brent Reighard wants to continue to make sleighs and bring them to nurses his holiday season. However, the funds to make more sleighs is not there. To donate please contact Heather Reighard on Facebook or click the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1703728796555214/user/100005701120412/