Changing mitigations benefit Iowa businesses and leave Illinois ones hoping and waiting

Today was the first day that Iowa restaurants and bars could go back to their normal business hours. This was all part of a proclamation from governor Kim Reynolds. The proclamation runs to January 8th 2021. For now, Iowa businesses can breathe a sigh of relief, but the same can’t be said for those across the bridge in Illinois. This news brings confusion and frustration to Illinois restaurants and bars. All they can hope for is to make it through the home stretch as the early stages of vaccinations begin.