Figge Art Museum opens Dimensional: 3D Works from the Figge Collection on Saturday

The Figge Art Museum in Davenport will open its Dimensional: 3D Works from the Figge Collection exhibition this Saturday.

Dimensional: 3D Works from the Figge Collection features over 65 three-dimensional works from the museum’s collection, including examples of sculpture, industrial design, ceramics, and decorative arts objects.

Admission to the museum is free this Saturday and Sunday. The exhibition will be on display through January 16.

The Figge Art Museum is located at 225 West Second Street in Davenport. Hours of operation are Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10am – 5pm, Thursdays 10am – 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays 10am – 5pm, and Sundays 12pm – 5pm. The museum is closed on Mondays.