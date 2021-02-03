Medication for a 7-year-old boy from Morrison Illinois with a rare genetic disease is being discontinued

Jeg Weets suffers from niemann pick type c a rare genetic disease. This is when cholesterol builds up in the brain. After a while it begins to affect motor functions and speech. For the past three years, Jeg has been taking a medicine called V2S70 that has kept the disease from progressing. However, two weeks ago, Jeg’s parents were informed that the pharmaceutical company, Mallinckrodt is discontinuing the drug this October. Jeg’s mother, Jenna speaks out to try and make the company and the FDA see that this drug is crucial for Jeg.