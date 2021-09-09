The Quad City Botanical Center will be allowing guests to pay what they can for admission to the gardens September 12-18. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sunday, 11am-5pm
Fall highlights at the Botanical Center include interactive water play in the newly expanded Children’s Garden, colorful perennial and wildflower prairie gardens that attract butterflies, a whimsical fairy wonderland called Pat’s Garden, and an indoor Tropical Sun Garden with a waterfall.
The Quad City Botanical Center is located at 2525 4th Avenue in Rock Island.
Quad City Botanical Center hosts “Pay What You Can” week
