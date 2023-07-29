It took just a little more than half an hour for the top three finishers in the 49th annual Bix 7 run to complete the course Saturday morning and run off with medals.

Biya Simbassa, 30, was the top finisher at 32:34. Next was Clayton Young, 29, at 32:52, and Reid Buchanan, 30, at 32:57. All are from Davenport, according to the results page.

The top three finishers joined thousands of runners – many who are the top long-distance runners int he world – to compete for prize money and join the throngs of festival goers who came to run, walk, and simply take in the spectacle of the historic out-and-back race through downtown Davenport.

The seven-mile course started at the base of Brady Street Hill.

