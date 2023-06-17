Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to mark their calendars for the upcoming waterfowl hunting blind drawings that will take place at numerous public hunting areas throughout Illinois in July and August, according to a news release.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host traditional blind drawings at all sites scheduled for this hunting year. Participants are advised to follow any site-specific drawing procedures.

Duck and goose hunters must register in person for waterfowl blind site drawings and must be present at the drawing held at each location designated below immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites. Mail-in or pre-registrations are not accepted. Blind allocations for these sites are good for one year or two years, as listed below.

To participate in a drawing, all applicants must present a 2022 or 2023 regular Illinois hunting license; a 2022 or 2023 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law; and valid photo identification. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing. No apprentice licenses and no youth licenses will be accepted unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification.

Applicants needing to purchase new licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawing. Most blind drawing locations will not have license sales available. Licenses and stamps are available at any IDNR license and permit vendor or through the IDNR website here.

Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings. Also, to be an eligible applicant for the drawing, participants must not have their hunting privileges suspended or revoked by IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing. Out-of-state residents must have an annual 2022 or 2023 non-resident hunting license for Illinois and a 2022 or 2023 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. Five-day licenses will not be accepted.

Individuals with a disability precluding them from hunting from a waterfowl blind may be accommodated through issuance of a Standing Vehicle Permit from IDNR. Visit here for an application.

2023 blind drawing schedule – Quad City region

SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 (Blinds allocated for one year)

• Sinnissippi Lake, Whiteside County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harry Oppold Marina, on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling

SUNDAY, JULY 30, 2023 (Blinds allocated for one year, excluding Meredosia Lake)

• Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the area check station, 13½ miles southwest of Havana on Illinois 100.

• Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area, Bureau County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Park, ¾ mile west of DePue on Illinois 29.

• Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the area check station, three miles south of Banner on Route 24.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5, 2023 (Blinds allocated for two years)

• Mississippi River Pool 16: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.

• Mississippi River Pool 18: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big River State Forest site office, eight miles north of Oquawka on the Oquawka-Keithsburg blacktop.

Additional hunting information and maps on the sites can be accessed here.