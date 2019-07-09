4 Your Money: Municipal bonds

NelsonCorp

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s edition of 4 Your Money, NelsonCorp Wealth Management CEO David Nelson discusses municipal bonds and why they are making headlines.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Pros Who Know | Nelson Corp

More Hawkeye rivalries