4 Your Money: Open enrollment NelsonCorp by: Justen Ransom Posted: Oct 1, 2019 / 07:13 AM CDT / Updated: Oct 1, 2019 / 07:13 AM CDT In this week’s 4 Your Money, John Nelson talks about what you need to know before Medicare open enrollment is here. Local Pros Who Know | Nelson Corp 4 Your Money: Open enrollment 4 Your Money: Uneasy 4th Quarter 4 Your Money: Stock Market Impact 4 Your Money: Fluctuating market 4 Your Money: Understanding inverted yield curves 4 Your Money: Markets impacting investors 4 Your Money: Exchange-Traded Funds 4 Your Money: Understanding Your Investments 4 Your Money: Stock Market Risks and Rewards