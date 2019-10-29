4 Your Money: Quarterly earnings NelsonCorp by: Justen Ransom Posted: Oct 29, 2019 / 08:22 AM CDT / Updated: Oct 29, 2019 / 08:22 AM CDT In this week’s edition of 4 Your Money, NelsonCorp Wealth Management CEO David Nelson discusses how earnings are looking as we get close to the end of the third quarter of 2019. Local Pros Who Know | Nelson Corp 4 Your Money: Quarterly earnings 4 Your Money: Negative interest rates 4 Your Money: Regulations and your investments 4 Your Money: Understanding the data 4 Your Money: Open enrollment 4 Your Money: Uneasy 4th Quarter 4 Your Money: Stock Market Impact 4 Your Money: Fluctuating market 4 Your Money: Understanding inverted yield curves