4 Your Money: Understanding Your Investments NelsonCorp by: Justen Ransom Posted: Aug 6, 2019 / 07:13 AM CDT / Updated: Aug 6, 2019 / 08:55 AM CDT In this week’s edition of 4 Your Money, NelsonCorp Wealth Management CEO David Nelson discusses how corporate credit can impact your investments. Local Pros Who Know | Nelson Corp 4 Your Money: Understanding Your Investments 4 Your Money: Stock Market Risks and Rewards 4 Your Money: Retirement & Social Security 4 Your Money: Vacation Planning 4 Your Money: Municipal bonds 4 Your Money: Secure Act 4 Your Money: Big move in interest rates 4 Your Money: New tax rules 4 Your Money: Factors