Local 4 Gives Back: Rock Island County Health Department

It’s been non-stop work for the Rock Island County Health Department since the outset of the pandemic.

We’re honoring the work of the Rock Island County Health Department.

We joined Genesis Health System and Bridges Catering to recognize employees at the Rock Island County Health Department.

They are the heroes not only on the frontlines, but the leaders who have been getting us through the pandemic.

“It’s been a lot of long days. The management team in particular have been working 7 days a week for months and months,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer.

Months of playing critical roles in testing, tracing, tracking, administering vaccines, and providing up-to-date health information.

Hill oversees efforts to prevent the spread of illnesses.

“Anyone who gets into public health has a big heart, and wants to do this. That said, we do appreciate that people understand how big of a job this is,” says Hill

Nita Ludwig, Public Health Administrator says, “I would just 100 percent agree that people that come into public health do it to serve the community and that means going above and beyond sometimes the 9 to 5.”

Ludwig says it’s been a rollercoaster year working around the clock throughout the pandemic, but she appreciates the support from the community.

“We really thank you for lunch, our people don’t really get to go out for lunch anymore, so we do appreciate that,” says Ludwig.

Even though so much work has been done, there’s still more to do.

“Be patient. I know that’s a really hard ask at this point. They feel like they have patient for a year,” says Hill. “It’s going to take many more months before everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get it. We are working really hard to make sure anyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it.”

