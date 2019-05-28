QC Health Alert

Breaking News
Stroke Symptoms

Every 53 seconds, an American will suffer a stroke, a type of brain injury, an attack, caused by sudden interruption of the blood flow to the brain.

Every 3.3 minutes someone will die from a stroke, often because they didn't recognize the warning symptoms.

Symptoms of a Stroke

Don't wait. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you notice one or more of these symptoms:

  • Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body
  • Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding
  • Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination
  • Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
  • Sudden severe headache with no known cause

What are the different types of Strokes?

What parts of my brain are affected by a stroke?

Remember to ACT FAST

Act FAST

Act FAST Call 911

Any one of these signs could mean a stroke:

  • FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?
  • ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward
  • SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?
  • TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 911 immediately.

Stroke Center

Primary Stroke Center

When you experience a stroke—a loss of blood and oxygen to the brain—rapid response improves your outcome. Genesis Health System’s Primary Stroke Center acts quickly to save your brain and partners with you on your road to recovery.

Quality Care from Onset to Rehabilitation

You’re assured of the best care at our Primary Stroke Center, certified by The Joint Commission for using research-based practices and meeting high national standards. That means you benefit from the latest technology and medications in the hands of our skilled medical professionals who respond promptly to your symptoms.

Follow-up care may include:

Support for Your Recovery

It takes a comprehensive team to meet your medical, emotional and spiritual needs as you recover from a stroke. That’s why you’ll get care from a variety of experts, including neurologists, pharmacists, radiologists, registered nurses and chaplains. And you can rely on our neuroscience-certified stroke coordinator to organize all the arrangements while you’re with us.

As you continue your recovery after returning home, you may want to join a support group for people who’ve experienced a stroke and hear their stories, share this important part of your life, learn coping skills and make new friends.

The Genesis Mission

Our Mission - Genesis Health System exists to provide compassionate, quality health services to all those in need.

Our Vision - Genesis will be a national leader in health care quality and safety, recognized by all as the best place in the region to receive care...practice medicine...and work.

Our Values - Genesis Health System realizes and is committed to the mission and vision through:

Integrity: We are honest, open in our communications, and consistent in doing what we say we will do.

Compassion: We provide a caring response to the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of all.

Safety: We practice safety behaviors and error prevention techniques to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and co-workers.

Accountability: We accept individual and collective responsibility for everything we do.

Respect: We recognize the dignity and worth of the individual, acknowledging the diversity of needs, experiences and talents of each person.

Excellence: We strive to achieve the best in everything we do.

