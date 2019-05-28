QC Health Alert

Stroke Symptoms

Every 53 seconds, an American will suffer a stroke, a type of brain injury, an attack, caused by sudden interruption of the blood flow to the brain.

Every 3.3 minutes someone will die from a stroke, often because they didn't recognize the warning symptoms.

Symptoms of a Stroke

Don't wait. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you notice one or more of these symptoms:

Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Sudden severe headache with no known cause

Remember to ACT FAST

Act FAST Call 911

Any one of these signs could mean a stroke:

FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward

SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 911 immediately.

Primary Stroke Center

When you experience a stroke—a loss of blood and oxygen to the brain—rapid response improves your outcome. Genesis Health System’s Primary Stroke Center acts quickly to save your brain and partners with you on your road to recovery.

Quality Care from Onset to Rehabilitation

You’re assured of the best care at our Primary Stroke Center, certified by The Joint Commission for using research-based practices and meeting high national standards. That means you benefit from the latest technology and medications in the hands of our skilled medical professionals who respond promptly to your symptoms.

Follow-up care may include:

Carefully monitored recovery in our specialized Acute Stroke Unit

Participation in the accredited Genesis Regional Rehabilitation Program

Support for Your Recovery

It takes a comprehensive team to meet your medical, emotional and spiritual needs as you recover from a stroke. That’s why you’ll get care from a variety of experts, including neurologists, pharmacists, radiologists, registered nurses and chaplains. And you can rely on our neuroscience-certified stroke coordinator to organize all the arrangements while you’re with us.

As you continue your recovery after returning home, you may want to join a support group for people who’ve experienced a stroke and hear their stories, share this important part of your life, learn coping skills and make new friends.