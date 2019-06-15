Reception Problems

WHBF Station History

WHBF-TV has been serving the Quad Cities community for nearly 70 years and has a rich and colorful history. It all began on Saturday July 1st, 1950 when WHBF-TV began transmitting from a 482-foot tower in downtown Rock Island, which was the tallest structure in the Quad Cities at that time.

At sign on, WHBF-TV became the first television station in the state of Illinois outside of Chicago. During the first few years WHBF-TV was affiliated with both CBS and ABC. Kinescopes and films sent by the networks were aired until coast-to-coast relay stations were completed in October of 1950.

Over the years, WHBF-TV has kept pace with expanding technologies and a growing Quad City community. In fact, In the early days of the medium, WHBF-TV was the first station in the region to broadcast in color, and the first to receive live satellite transmissions. Fast forward several decades and the station continued to improve and innovate. In 1995, the station was one of the first to enter the digital age of broadcasting, airing commercial and promotional material digitally off a series of sequenced computer hard drives.

We thought that the digital revolution culminated in 2009 when WHBF-TV joined television stations around the country shut down our analog signals, relying solely on the new digital technologies. Soon after, WHBF-TV was the first station to broadcast its entire schedule – including commercials and other interstitials – in high definition. Little did we know that ten years later, the digital revolution would still be raging as we work hard to serve our viewers on non-broadcast platforms like the internet, social media outlets, and on a news app for smart devices.

From its humble beginnings in the early 1950’s, WHBF was also a regional pioneer in local news coverage. Slowly film was replaced by videotape, and the teletype replaced by computers. In 1978, CBS4 became the first area station to have a "live truck", that allowed us to report live via microwave from outside our studios. In 1981, the WHBF newsroom pioneered the co-anchor concept, adding Wendy Ellis as the first female news anchor in the Quad Cities market. And in 2011, the WHBF-TV newsroom was the first in the market to use portable, wireless technology – housed in a “backpack” – that allowed reporters to go live in the field using cellular towers.

WHBF was a pioneer in local weather reporting as well, being the first station to add a full-time meteorologist and to introduce radar to local television audiences. Regular updates to our weather technology over the years have kept us at the cutting edge of local weather diagnostics and display.

While the name of our news broadcasts has evolved over the last six decades, what hasn’t changed is our commitment to local news. In fact, our commitment to providing the most comprehensive local news in the Quad Cities is so strong that, in 2015, we became Local 4 News. Because we consistently provide more local news stories, and infuse them with more local context and perspective than our competitors, we wanted to make sure that our commitment to “local” was included in our branding.

From its very first broadcast day nearly 70 years ago, WHBF-TV, and all who have passed through its doors, have contributed to our legacy as a source of community news and information but also as a responsible corporate citizen. We are proud of the services we provide and of our employees, past and present, whose commitment has contributed to our legacy of service to the Quad Cities. And we look forward to the next 70 years.