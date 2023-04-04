Local 4 introduced you to four local women throughout March in our series, Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities, and our finalist, Luekinna Hodges, joined other inspirational women from across the country for the national award.

Our sister station KTLA covered their journey through the finals. Mona Highline from Grand Junction, Colorado, won the 2023 award for her work to help the homeless, particularly children. As Kareen Wynter reports, all honored women are winners, receiving $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.