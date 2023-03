Retiring from a career in education hasn’t slowed down a Quad-City woman. Not only has Charlene Upchurch-Taylor co-founded One by One, a program helping minority students embrace knowledge and the excitement of higher learning, she tirelessly works with organizations for civil rights, helping the youth of the QCA, improving the community and promoting political action.

Local 4’s Stephanie Johnson has this week’s story from Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities, Charlene Upchurch-Taylor.