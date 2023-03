For over 30 thirty years, Kathleen Patrick has dedicated her life to social work. Patrick says she believes connecting people to valuable resources in the community is her calling. On March 25, she will host the Black Families and Mental Wellness event along with NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley and other community leaders.

Kathleen Patrick is one of four ladies nominated for this year’s Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities, and Local 4’s Stephanie Johnson has her story.