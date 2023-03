This Quad-City woman has dedicated her life to helping young and single women in the community, a dedication rooted in her rough upbringing. Meet Lahkinna Hodges, CEO and Founder of Kinna’s House of Love, a non-profit that started in September 2019 and currently has its home base in a classroom in an old school building in Davenport.

Local 4’s Stephanie Johnson has this week’s story from Remarkable Women of the Quad Cities.