If you’re looking for a unique way to wrap a gift for a book lover, reach for a newspaper or the comics to give it a retro literary touch.

Gifts any book lover will appreciate

Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library.

For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts that help set the stage for peaceful reading sessions, like candles or a bottle of wine, are a great idea. You can also choose practical options, like bookmarks and bookends, that can be used on a daily basis. If you don’t know the recipients’ taste, a gift card for e-books and audiobooks is ideal.

How to choose gifts for book lovers

There are many gift options for bibliophiles worth exploring, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the choices. However, you might find it easy to narrow down options if you know if the recipient prefers e-books or physical books.

Gifts for Kindle readers

If you’re shopping for an Amazon Kindle user, consider giving an Amazon gift card that allows them to choose a book themselves. Amazon gift cards are available in physical form, or they can be delivered digitally via email or text.

Kindles also provide access to audiobooks through Audible, which requires a membership to access its extensive listening catalog of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals. Audible Gift Memberships, which are delivered electronically, start at $15 and run as high as $150.

If you don’t want to get a gift card for the book lover, consider accessories to upgrade their reading experience. A Flippy Soft Lap Stand allows for hands-free reading and has onboard storage options. It’s made with a slip-resistant suede cover to prevent Kindles from sliding off. The soft, lightweight lap stand has three viewing angles for e-readers and tablets to make for easy reading. Alternatively, protective Kindle covers are affordable, practical gifts. The popular Finite Stand Case for Kindle Paperwhite is made with premium synthetic leather and has a built-in kickstand. The portfolio-style case is available in over 20 colors and patterns.

Gifts for readers who love physical books

Some readers are still partial to physical books, and it comes as no surprise that many of them boast large personal libraries. For these readers, look for gifts that augment their bookshelves.

Bookends never seem to go to waste in a booklover’s home, and they can be used on virtually any shelf or desk. Shikaman Metal Bookends, which spell out “book” in block lettering, have non-slip bottoms to stabilize sprawling rows of heavier books. They are available in four colors to go with a variety of color schemes.

If you are looking for a bigger gift or if your bibliophile just moved, a bookcase is a great option. The Sauder Barrister Lane Bookcase draws inspiration from card catalogs of yesteryear. It’s sustainably made from engineered wood and recycled materials, and it is available in five finishes.

More best gifts for book lovers

A top reads bucket list

Enno Vatti Top Reads of All Time Scratch-Off Poster

This colorful scratch-off poster features the top 100 reads of all time, which includes titles like “The Great Gatsby” and “Fight Club.” Once readers finish each book on the poster, they can scratch off the gold foil to reveal a unique icon or badge.

Sold by: Amazon

A set of magnetic bookmarks

Monolike Magnetic Bookmarks

Rather than using index cards or old receipts, readers can hold their place with magnetic bookmarks. The slender design of this five-piece collection won’t break the spine of books or damage pages.

Sold by: Amazon

An elegant pair of bookends

Oenophilia Scroll Rack Bookends

Wine and reading often go hand-in-hand, which makes this ornate pair of bookends a popular gift option. The set holds up to six wine bottles and features a sophisticated black metal frame that complements any shelf or desk.

Sold by: Macy’s

A literary tea collection

Rejects from Studios Novel Teas

This novelty English Breakfast gift set snagged the #14 spot on Oprah’s Holiday List in 2019. It comes with 25 individually-tagged tea bags that feature literary quotes from authors and their literary works.

Sold by: Amazon

A reading journal

“Reading Journal: For Book Lovers” by Potter Gift

While Goodreads is a convenient way to keep track of books you’ve read, many readers enjoy logging titles the old-fashioned way. This hard-bound reading journal has 160 pages with plenty of writing space to share thoughts about each book— good, bad or otherwise.

Sold by: Amazon

A refreshing jar candle

Yankee Candle Mediterranean Breeze Large Jar Candle

If a book lover you know can’t enjoy as much beachside reading as they’d like, this Yankee Candle is the next-best option. Mediterranean Breeze features a warm, seaside fragrance profile with notes of soft citrus blossoms and amber. It burns for as long as 110 to 115 hours.

Sold by: Amazon

A personal library kit

Knock Knock Original Personal Library Kit

This create-your-own library kit includes classic circulation paraphernalia, including a date stamp, checkout cards and self-adhesive book pockets for 20 books. It’s a popular choice for bibliophiles of all ages.

Sold by: Amazon

A wine subscription

Winc Subscription

It’s easy to dive into a good book with a fine glass of wine. Winc is a wine subscription service that carefully curates shipments to appeal to a wine lover’s distinct palate. They’re known for their robust wine library, which also includes vegan and seasonal wines.

Sold by: Winc

A cozy throw

Koolaburra by UGG Bella Faux Fur Throw

This bestselling throw by Koolaburra by UGG keeps readers warm and cozy no matter where they read, whether it’s in bed, on the couch or perched in their favorite reading chair. The throw is made with soft, synthetic Micromink and comes in five colors.

Sold by: Kohl’s

A book about card catalogs

“The Card Catalog” by the Library of Congress

Even if you’re shying away from giving books, this title belongs in every bibliophile’s collection. Written by the Library of Congress, it details the history and origins of the card catalog. The book, available in hardcover, includes more than 200 full-color images from archives.

Sold by: Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.