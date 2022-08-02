Which bearded dragon leash is best?

Bearded dragons need more out of life than a glass terrarium and occasional handling. You want to let your bearded dragon experience outside, but you’re nervous about it getting loose. If something startles it in public, you could lose it or it could get injured.

Getting a dragon leash solves this problem and looks adorable, too. If you’re looking for a quality dragon leash, the Adoggygo Bearded Dragon Harness is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a bearded dragon leash

A bearded dragon leash is a tiny harness and adjustable leash small enough for a lizard to fit in. Popular versions have leather wing attachments to give your reptile the dragon look. Harnesses are made with your dragon in mind and should not harm it during use.

How to use a bearded dragon leash

Before applying the leash, make sure you and your dragon are calm. It is not safe to try leashing a frustrated lizard.

Lay it out: Loosen your leash as wide as possible to make it easy to put on your dragon. Fit the arms: Gently help your dragon put its arms through the harness. If one size doesn’t fit, try another. Don’t force your dragon’s arms through the harness. Adjust the leash: Once you have the right size, adjust the leash to hold it snugly to your dragon. The harness shouldn’t let your dragon slip out or be too tight and squeeze it. Observe and review: Put your dragon on the floor or other space where it’s safe to see if the dragon can slip out of the harness. Adjust your harness as needed to ensure proper fitting. Have an adventure!

Size

Whether your bearded dragon is a juvenile or an adult, you want your leash to fit well. Just like terrariums and other dragon needs, leashes come in multiple sizes. This lets the leash continue to fit your dragon throughout its life cycle.

Materials

Your dragon’s skin is tough, but it is still delicate enough to injure or irritate. Look for leashes or harnesses with soft leather and other material that won’t chafe them. If you have a larger dragon, some owners can use ferret or small animal harness options.

Style

Your bearded dragon leash should fit like a harness and go over its arms. Some black or colorful strap leashes simply go around the dragon to secure it. Other options include decorative dinosaur or dragon wings that make your dragon the talk of the day. These wings can typically be removed if needed.

What to look for in a quality bearded dragon leash

Adjustability

Your dragon may not be fully grown, or maybe it had a big meal recently. An adjustable harness lets you ensure your dragon is comfortable on the leash. It should not be too loose or your dragon can get out; too tight and you could injure it. Be sure your harness is adjustable so it fits your dragon properly.

Wingspan

The wings attached to many dragon leashes are adjustable, removable and have different wingspans. Smaller wings are better for juvenile lizards or those new to this style leash. There are also wings that expand directly out, making it look like your dragon is in flight. With larger wingspans, be sure your dragon has enough room to roam without being stepped on.

Safety

The safety of your bearded dragon can depend on the leash entirely. If it is too loose or breaks and your dragon gets free, something could harm it or it could get lost. You want to ensure that your leash is made of quality materials that won’t break or irritate your dragon’s scales.

How much you can expect to spend on a bearded dragon leash

They’re typically priced around $8-$12.

Bearded dragon leash FAQ

Is a leash safe for my dragon?

A. Yes. Dragon leashes are made to comfortably hold the dragon without harming it. However, you should always monitor your dragon when it’s on the leash to avoid injury.

What kinds of leashes can I use for my dragon?

A. Leashes made for bearded dragons are ideal but other small animal leashes also work. The style of leash is what is most important when selecting one. Use a harness rather than a collar-style leash, because collars can injure a bearded dragon’s neck.

What’s the best bearded dragon leash to buy?

Top bearded dragon leash

Adoggygo Bearded Dragon Harness

What you need to know: This is a leash with small dinosaur wings to help your bearded dragon stand out.

What you’ll love: The harness and wings are made of soft leather. The wings are designed to be smaller and safer for juvenile or smaller lizards. There are three harness sizes in the pack to provide your dragon with comfort as it grows into an adult.

What you should consider: This leash is designed for smaller lizards and may not fit every life stage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bearded dragon leash for the money

Yamadura Adjustable Lizard Leash

What you need to know: This is a classic dragon leash with soft, black leather wings and an adjustable strap.

What you’ll love: There are three harness options to keep your dragon snug on the leash. The leather is designed to protect your dragon’s skin and is lined with gold to accentuate the wings.

What you should consider: A few customers reported difficulty with adjusting this dragon leash and said their dragons escaped the harness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adoggygo Leather Wing Harness with Removable Leash

What you need to know: This is a lizard harness with a classic wing design, adjustable leash and colorful options.

What you’ll love: This leash has three sizes of chest straps to fit your lizard throughout its life. It comes in pastel blue and pink so your dragon stands out in a crowd.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said this harness was not comfortable for larger dragons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews.

