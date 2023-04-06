Which palazzo pants are best?

Palazzo pants have a timeless shape that has been around for decades. Their loose, flowing silhouette is forgiving, comfortable and versatile. You can wear them nearly anywhere, depending on the fabric, length and rise.

High-quality versions are made from fabrics that aren’t too transparent, and it helps when they come in more than one color, so you have options. The Tronjori Women’s Palazzo Pants are a top pick because they are universally flattering, offer a great length, and can easily be dressed up or down.

What to know before you buy palazzo pants

What are palazzo pants?

Palazzos are pants that are fitted at the waist and flare, draping over the thighs and legs to the ground. While they’re typically associated with warmer climates due to their light, flowy aesthetic, that depends on their material, structure and how you accessorize them. For example, a long pair made from a thicker fabric can be an excellent look in cooler months.

Palazzo pants vs. the wide-leg pant

Wide-leg pants are usually fitted at the waist and hips, then fall straight from the thigh to the ground. While they have a generous amount of material around the legs, they do not flare. Palazzo pants flare from the waist and can get wider at the bottom. Their drape is similar to a long, flowing skirt.

Palazzo pant rises

The pant rise refers to where the waistband lands on your body. It’s determined by measuring from the center of the crotch to the top of the band. There are four rises to consider.

Low rise : This fit is 5 to 8 inches long and sits two or more inches below your navel.

: This fit is 5 to 8 inches long and sits two or more inches below your navel. Mid rise : This style is 8 to 9 inches high and lands about an inch below your navel.

: This style is 8 to 9 inches high and lands about an inch below your navel. High rise : This shape is 9.5 to 10.5 inches tall and rests right at your navel.

: This shape is 9.5 to 10.5 inches tall and rests right at your navel. Ultra high rise: This silhouette is 11 inches or higher and lands above your navel.

High-rise pants are considered a universally flattering fit, because they highlight your waist’s natural taper and make your hips look curvier.

What to look for in quality palazzo pants

Pockets

Palazzo pants’ long, flowing shape doesn’t typically support back pockets very well, but hip pockets are a must-have. Woven material gives them enough structure to support essentials, such as your phone and wallet. Pants made from stretchy knits struggle with heavier items and might bounce around a bit, but they can hold lighter objects such as credit cards and chapstick.

Color choices

While basic colors such as black, white and beige are hard to get wrong, having a variety of colors and patterns to select from increases your chances of finding your next wardrobe staple. It’s also essential to have the option to go back for more hues if you end up loving the look and feel of the ones you bought.

Inclusive sizing

Fashion is for everyone, and a size 16 is the average in America. However, many brands fail to meet that mark. Retailers considered size-inclusive carry size 18 or larger and give people more options to wear mainstream styles, which shouldn’t be considered a privilege.

How much you can expect to spend on palazzo pants

While many designers have high-dollar versions of these pants, you can find a high-quality pair without a designer label for $25 to $40.

Palazzo pants FAQ

How can you ensure your palazzo pants are work-appropriate?

A. Formal attire is typically set apart by its material and construction. Get a pair made from a high-quality material, with polished details such as a zipper closure, finished hems and belt loops.

What should you do if your palazzo pants begin to pill?

A. While pilling is more common in knit fabrics than woven ones, it’s caused by excess friction and age. To avoid it, skip the dryer and lay them flat to dry, as the added friction can aggravate the situation. You can also address existing pilling with a fabric shaver, which can get rid of it without damaging your pants.

What are the best palazzo pants to buy?

Top palazzo pants

Tronjori Women’s Palazzo Pants

What you need to know: These are high-waisted and comfortable enough to wear on a day off, but look perfect for work or an evening out.

What you’ll love: These pleated pants have front pockets, a zipper with a clasp for closure and elastic at the back for a perfect fit. The waistband has belt loops, but you can wear them with or without a belt. They come in sizes XS-2X in 31 colors.

What you should consider: Some people reported that these run one size too small and suggested sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top palazzo pants for the money

Nrthye Women’s Stretchy Palazzo Pants

What you need to know: These flattering but comfortable pants are great for work or play.

What you’ll love: These high-waisted pants have an elastic waist, front slant pockets and front pleating for a tailored look. Their lengths range from 42.13 to 45.28 inches, depending on their size. They come in 22 colors in sizes S-3XL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that they needed to size up by two sizes to get a loose, flowy look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Best DACESLON Women’s Wide Leg ComfyPalazzo Pants Casual

What you need to know: These lightweight pants are ideal leisurewear for days off or a yoga class.

What you’ll love: These casual pants come in nine color options and have a secure, comfy high waist with a soft, flowy fabric. They are breathable, have side pockets and come in sizes S-XXL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the length was longer than expected but still liked the overall fit and look of the pants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

