Snowboarding is one of the most exhilarating outdoor winter activities, and it’s fun to do with friends and family. But before you head out to hit the slopes, you need to stock up on some essential gear.

Plenty of terrific early Black Friday snowboard deal boards are already live, including excellent discounts on boards, apparel and other equipment. Some of our favorite picks include the M8trix Adult Men’s Graffiti All-Mountain Freestyle Riding Snowboard and the Never Summer ProtoSynthesis Women’s Snowboard. Whether you’re a novice or an expert rider, several fantastic Black Friday snowboard deals are live now to take advantage of.

This board has a wavy profile that combines grip and turnability, allowing riders to hold a tight carve while resisting edge catching. It has a mid-stiff flex and tensioned laminate for a solid blend of power and maneuverability. It allows riders to glide over rugged terrain smoothly, and the PowerGrip sidecut provides superior edge hold.

Riders looking for an all-mountain board will not be disappointed with this snowboard. The wide profile makes it easier to maneuver and perform freestyling, and the top sheet has a neat graffiti and eagle design. It’s an excellent board for novice and intermediate riders with a laminated poplar core for increased durability.

If you want a medium-flex freestyling board that offers excellent durability and performance, the Nitro Optimism board might be right up your alley. This board provides a tight grip, spring-like power and superior carving control thanks to dual degressive side cuts. The asymmetrical twin shape offers improved heel-edge agility and control, and the whiplash control pushes ollies high.

Snowboarding equipment is vital, but don’t forget to shop for snowboarding gear to keep you warm and dry. You’ll want to buy apparel with excellent heat-retention and water-repellant properties, but they shouldn’t limit your mobility or flexibility, as that can affect your performance.

A jacket will keep you warm on cold days, but this insulated vest is excellent for snowboarding when the weather is calm and the temperature isn’t too low. You’ll have to layer with other clothing to keep warm, but this vest is packed with down fill and has a water-repellant exterior. It has snap-closure buttons and two drop-in hand pockets.

One of the worst feelings while snowboarding is being wet and cold, so it’s necessary to wear bottoms that keep out moisture without inhibiting your mobility. These snow pants are packed with synthetic fill for superior heat retention, and the integrated gaiters prevent snow from packing in. They have four zipper pockets for storing small personal items and snowboarding essentials.

Kids can get in on the snowboarding action with a board of their own, and on Black Friday, you can snag one at a nice discount. There are many snowboard styles to choose from, but it’s essential to consider your child’s snowboarding experience, style and age.

This snowboard is available in three lengths and is best suited for riders with a low center of gravity. The deep side cut and soft flex make it easy for kids to maneuver, and the Amptek rocker profile offers superior edge control and effortless turn initiation. The soft, symmetrical flex makes it an excellent snowboard for freestyling.

Kids new to snowboarding would do best with a beginner board like this and practice on small hills before hitting larger slopes. This board has a durable hardwood construction, no metal edges for added safety and hook-and-loop easy-adjust bindings for a secure fit.

We recommend shopping for Black Friday snowboard deals at retailers specializing in sports equipment, apparel or outdoor gear. The top retailers that are sure to have some of the best snowboard deals for Black Friday include Backcountry, Scheels and Walmart. Although boards may be more challenging to come by, you can shop for apparel and gear on Amazon and Outdoor Voices.

At first glance, all snowboards may look similar, but there are critical differences between many snowboards that are important to consider when shopping for one. Some are apparent, while others are more subtle, but it’s essential to consider the following to ensure you get the board that suits your riding style:

Length: You don’t want a board that’s too long as it can be hard to maneuver, while a smaller one isn’t optimal when traveling at high speeds. Consult a sizing chart to determine the suitable board length.

You don’t want a board that’s too long as it can be hard to maneuver, while a smaller one isn’t optimal when traveling at high speeds. Consult a sizing chart to determine the suitable board length. Width: Your toes should just barely extend past the board; anything more will cause drag and affect your performance.

Your toes should just barely extend past the board; anything more will cause drag and affect your performance. Shape: A directional board is suitable for high-speed carving, while a directional twin is best for all-mountain riding.

A directional board is suitable for high-speed carving, while a directional twin is best for all-mountain riding. Type: The snowboard you should get depends on the terrain you’ll mostly be riding on. For example, some boards are better suited for all-mountain riding, while others are designed explicitly for freestyling.

BestReviews has tested and reviewed hundreds of consumer products, including winter sports equipment. We scour the internet for the best deals on boards, gear and apparel so you can confidently hit the slopes and perform at a high level.

We only recommend highly reviewed products sold by trusted retailers, and we thoroughly analyze specs, features and performance reviews before determining if a product is worthy of a spot in our buying guide. We regularly update our content to reflect the best deals, so check in every day until Black Friday to see what’s hot.

