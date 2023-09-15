Large and in charge

If you want to go all out with fantastically terrifying decor this October, consider larger-than-life Halloween decorations that will amaze your neighbors and draw a trick-or-treating crowd.

While there are no rules to plotting your scene, and you are free to mix and match as many outdoor Halloween decorations as you want, the homes that become the talk of the town or go viral on the internet are designed by people who come up with a creative theme and execute it on a massive scale — whether it’s in their front yard or at haunted house Halloween parties.

What are larger-than-life Halloween decorations?

Spooky, larger-than-life decor can be cartoonlike or realistic statues. From Halloween animatronics to inflatable Halloween decorations, they’re typically at least 4 feet tall but do not have to be. Some figures, such as pumpkins, can be 2 feet tall and maintain a larger-than-life feel. While many do not do anything, some come with moving parts, sounds and illuminated elements.

Types of larger-than-life Halloween decorations

You could miss out on some seriously fantastic theme ideas if you do not know what types of larger-than-life Halloween decorations are available. There are many categories of these scary Halloween decorations, including dolls, aliens, witches, monsters, zombies, ghosts, reapers, scarecrows, clowns, skeletons, dragons, spiders with webs, horror movie characters and globes with characters inside of them.

Scene ideas for your larger-than-life Halloween decorations

The best larger-than-life outdoor Halloween decor starts with a scene and builds from there. If you need some ideas to help you get started, there are seven great ones to consider.

Alien abduction : You can craft a crash site or an abduction with an autopsy.

: You can craft a crash site or an abduction with an autopsy. Ghost town : Captivate your whole block with spooky small-town skeleton outlaws, horses and ponies near a saloon and some hay stacks.

: Captivate your whole block with spooky small-town skeleton outlaws, horses and ponies near a saloon and some hay stacks. Creepy creatures: Cover your house with creepy Halloween decorations such as webs, and hang some spider sacks, giant spiders and perhaps even some skeletons wrapped in webs.

Cover your house with creepy Halloween decorations such as webs, and hang some spider sacks, giant spiders and perhaps even some skeletons wrapped in webs. Headless horseman : Place a headless skeleton in a cape on a horse with a graveyard in the background.

: Place a headless skeleton in a cape on a horse with a graveyard in the background. Dracula: Make a scene with vampires, bats and coffins.

Scene accessories

If you want to elevate the ambiance that you create with your larger-than-life Halloween decorations, you can add some surrounding accessories. These might include things like wreaths, signs, spider webs, Jack-o’-lanterns, a fog machine, lights and projections or spooky soundtracks.

Storing your larger-than-life Halloween decorations

There are four main steps to storing your larger-than-life Halloween decorations.

Sort : Organize your items that need to go together.

: Organize your items that need to go together. Clean and bag : Wipe down your items, and carefully place small pieces in clear plastic bags.

: Wipe down your items, and carefully place small pieces in clear plastic bags. Prepare containers : Label plastic containers and bins.

: Label plastic containers and bins. Pack and store: Place the items in sealed bins and store them in your garage, attic or storage unit.

What are the best giant Halloween decorations to buy?

Joiedomi 9-foot Inflatable UFO Abduction Decoration

This inflatable outdoor or indoor alien abduction decoration has a transparent base that you and your guests can step inside for fantastic photos. It is also weatherproof and inflates in seconds.

Ocato 200-inch Halloween Spider Web and 59-inch Giant Spider

Catch your neighbors’ attention with this 59-inch hairy black spider with red eyes and a 200-inch web. The legs are adjustable, and its setup is easy.

Joiedomi Three-witch Inflatable

These witch Halloween decorations come in an inflatable scene with a cauldron. The Halloween inflatables are 6 feet tall, 3.5 feet wide and waterproof, and they come with an air blower.

Gemmy 4.5-foot-Tall Airblown Inflatable “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson Sisters Scene

Greet your guests with this vibrantly illuminated “Hocus Pocus” Halloween decor. The inflatable scene features the Sanderson Sisters — Winifred, Sarah and Mary — standing side by side. It’s 4.5 feet high and easy to assemble.

Lonestar Wholesalers 7-foot Lifesize Sweet Dreams Clown

Complete your horror scene with this terrifying clown that has glowing green eyes and holds a little girl upside down. It speaks, moves and comes with a large metal stand to keep it upright.

