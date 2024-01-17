Plan for your man

Valentine’s Day is traditionally thought of as a day for gifts of flowers and chocolates. Now, your man may like flowers and chocolates (especially the chocolates), but that’s not always the case. If your man falls into that category, you need to get a little creative. And to cut you off before you get too far, that does not mean any socks or ties. No matter how cute or on-brand you may think they are, men have enough socks and ties.

Don’t worry if socks and ties are all you can think of, though. We’ve got you covered with a considerable range of gift options. From engraved items to cool technology to, yes, some clothing. Some.

Best engraved gifts

SS Specialty Styles, “To A Lifetime Of Ice Cream Together” Engraved Spoon

This spoon reminds your man to share the ice cream.

If there’s one thing that’s assured in long-term relationships, it’s that someone is going to eat someone else’s food. If your relationship is riddled with such actions, you can try a gentle reminder with this engraved spoon. Just make sure you’ve got their favorite flavor on hand when the gift is given.

Klubi, Engraved Date Night Dice

Never wonder "what should we eat?" again.

This set of dice includes 12 dinner options across their faces so that the next time you can’t decide what to eat, fate can decide for you. And if any options aren’t something either of you enjoy, just scribble a different option in the margins.

Best photo gifts

LastingSnapshots, Pull-Out Memory Photo Box

The only thing better than great memories are shared memories.

The beautiful thing about this box of photos is that you can fill the box with your favorite memories, and then share why these moments mean so much to you. Pro tip: If you’re married, finish with a picture of your wedding and say you saved the best memory for last.

witfox, Personalized Acrylic Song with Photo

Many couples have a song that’s "theirs." This enshrines that forever.

This lovely gift combines a treasured photo with a treasured song of yours. It also lights up so it can be used for extra lighting. It does display the Spotify logo though, so fans of other music services might be a little miffed.

Best drinkware

Simple Modern, Travel Coffee Mug Tumbler

A 20-ounce travel mug for people who require their stimulating beverage in quantity.

This simple tumbler is a great gift for the man who does plenty of traveling, or for anyone who just likes their drink to stay the same temperature. It comes in plenty of colors too, so you can get one in their favorite.

POPFLEX, Ready Set Glow Gallon Timer Bottle with Fruit Infuser

Health-conscious men will love how this gallon jug helps them get enough water.

Drinking enough water each day can be a challenge, especially because you need so much of it. This bottle helps you space that water out in two-hour increments so you don’t feel like you’re drinking too much at any point of the day. It comes in three colors.

Best gifts for coffee lovers

Cooper’s Cask Coffee, Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee Whole Bean Set

Coffee and liquor fans have plenty to love in this bean set.

This collection of unground coffee beans is perfect for the coffee aficionado looking to trial run some new bean flavors. It includes four beans, each aged in a different kind of liquor-related barrel and each from a different country.

AeroPress, Original Coffee and Espresso Maker

In our testing, we found the AeroPress to be an easy-to-use way to make delicious coffee.

The AeroPress is all the rage these days, thanks to how easy it is to use and how it can make a few different kinds of coffee. It’s an especially good gift for outdoorsy types who love a hot cup of coffee on a misty campground morning.

Best gifts for beer lovers

Stanley , Classic Easy-Pour Growler

This growler can keep beer cold for up to 24 hours.

If your man loves hitting up local breweries to taste all the crazy and experimental beers such places can think up, get him this excellent growler. That way, if he finds a beer he really loves, he can take a few glasses home with him.

Host, Set Of 2 Freeze Beer Glasses, 16 oz.

These beer glasses come in several different shapes and sizes to fit your preferences.

That slow march to warmth that beer has when you pour it in a glass can be slowed or outright stopped if you use these freezable glasses. They even have a ring of silicone so your hand doesn’t freeze or warm the beer.

Best gifts for plant lovers

FTD, Juniper Bonsai Tree

The meditative care of a bonsai tree can bring some peace to your man.

Caring for a bonsai doesn’t require too much effort or time commitment. This makes it a great gift for a man who doesn’t have much spare time, but needs that special something that helps him bring some peace to a hectic day.

AeroGarden, Harvest

We found this option to be a great solution for users who want an herb garden without constant care during our testing.

There are plenty of reasons why your man may want to grow some nice herbs or other plants inside, though it’s an especially useful gift for men who love to cook. It’s also perfect for those who live in smaller homes, such as apartments.

Best gifts for gamers

Sony, PlayStation 5 Console with Spider-Man 2 Bundle

This bundle includes one of the year’s best single-player games in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

If your man is a big fan of video games but he hasn’t had either the time or money to invest in the current console cycle, why not invest for him? Plus, if you ever want some alone time, this gives you an easy way to distract him.

Paladone, PlayStation Icons Light

PlayStation fans with gaming rooms or man caves will love this themed lighting.

If there’s one thing gamers need more of in their life, it’s definitely light. It’s much, much too easy to devolve into living in the dark since that makes the TV or computer monitor all the more vibrant. Double-check that your man likes PlayStation before grabbing this, though.

Best Bluetooth speakers

Marshall, Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Let your music travel with you with this excellent Bluetooth speaker.

Big fans of camping will love having a high-end Bluetooth speaker such as this. It has a powerful battery life of 30-plus hours and it’s got a high water-resistance rating so it’s safe to use in light rain or near the pool.

iFox Creations, Bluetooth Shower Speaker

This durable model is easy to use and can withstand any amount of water without breaking or losing sound quality.

Or, if you’re looking for a more affordable portable speaker, grab this one instead. It’s meant to be hung in the shower for a more entertaining way to get oneself all cleaned up. It has up to 10 hours of playtime on a full charge.

More of the best tech gifts

Beats, Studio Buds – Red

These wireless ear buds come from one of the best brands in audio.

These wireless earbuds pack some serious technology in them, including active noise cancellation so your man can better focus on what he’s listening too. It has up to eight hours of battery life, which gets extended up to 24 with the charging case.

Dizaul, Smartphone Screen Magnifier

This magnifier for portable tech is perfect for people who travel constantly.

For men who travel but love film, TV and gaming, the small screens on their phones or tablets just aren’t enough. Expand them for him with this. It comes in several sizes and colors so you can best match the device he will magnify with it.

ASIILOVI, Bluetooth Beanie

A unique gift for the lover of all things tech.

He will never have to worry about warmth vs. good audio with this combination of the two. Don’t worry, you can take the speaker out to make washing the beanie safe and easy.

MoCuishle, Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager

Help soothe away the stress with this multi-position massager.

If there’s one thing almost all men do, it’s carry stress with them in the body. That can lead to all kinds of negative health consequences. Instead of trying to get them to go to a doctor (good luck), help them relax with this massager.

Blue Microphones, Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone

The best condenser mic package for the least amount of money.

It feels like everyone and their dog has a podcast these days. If your man already has one or has been considering starting one, grab this excellent microphone so his listeners (you and his mom) have a better experience.

Amazon, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

The Signature Edition of the Kindle Paperwhite includes some helpful features such as a longer battery life, and the ability to be charged wirelessly.

The modern book lover has countless options when it comes to reading digital works, but none are as high-grade as the Kindle Paperwhite. It takes its name from the screen that mimics a genuine page of a physical book.

More of the best gifts for him

Colsen, Tabletop Indoor/Outdoor Fire Pit

A miniature tabletop fireplace that is functional and cozy.

Valentine’s Day can get shockingly cold, so having something to warm up ready to go is a must. This tabletop fireplace runs on rubbing alcohol, so it’s cheap and easy to keep running no matter what your power situation.

DO YOUR GIN, DIY Whiskey Infusion Set

This whiskey-making kit comes with 12 flavors to mix and match.

If he’s ever pondered making his own beer or other kind of alcohol, give him a taste of the process with this straightforward whiskey-making kit. Who knows, maybe he’ll be the next great whiskey maker.

Jean Paul Gaultier , Le Male Elixir Spray

This scent has warm, sweet notes and is very subtle.

You may love your man’s smell. Or, maybe he uses a deodorant or cologne you can’t stand. Either way, it doesn’t hurt to try something new. It has notes of vanilla, honey, lavender and tobacco.

Amlion, Personalized Boxers

What better way to remind your man who he belongs to?

You should know right now that these boxers can be a little risky as gifts go. But, if given to the right man, these can easily become one of his favorite gifts of all time. Just be prepared for the “guess what I’m wearing” question every time he wears them without fail.

Desimtion, Red String of Fate Bracelets

Cute couple gear is always a great choice for Valentine’s Day.

For men, there are precious few options when it comes to accessorizing. These bracelets not only help tie the two of you together, but it genuinely gives him something more to wear than just a watch.

Cadence , Original Capsule

Men who travel will be thrilled to have something so unique to help them stay organized.

These little capsules come in several sizes, so he can pack them or keep things organized no matter the situation. They also come in eight colors, so you might be able to grab one in his favorite.

Philips, Viva Pasta Maker

A convenient option if you want to make your own pasta but you’re not a fan of manual machines, and it earns our cooking expert’s approval.

This pasta maker mixes and extrudes the pasta, eliminating so much of the work that makes making homemade pasta such a time- and effort-intensive process. Home chefs will adore it.

