Black Friday through Cyber Monday is arguably the most anticipated shopping weekend of the year. So whether you are trying to get your holiday shopping done, want to pick up a splurge item you’ve had your eye on or just need some essentials for around the house, you can land some excellent deals right now.
If you want to get the biggest savings, though, it helps to be a savvy shopper. BestReviews has some tips for smart Black Friday weekend shopping and is watching out for some of the top deals across five popular categories, including amazing discounts on the Apple TV 2nd Generation, the iRobot Roomba j7 and the Pop Funko Star Wars: Across the Galaxy – The Child Bobblehead.
Updated: November 23, 10 p.m. PT
Black Friday weekend shopping tips
If you’re looking to maximize your savings this weekend, a little prep work goes a long way.
- Make a list before you start shopping. It’s easy to get caught up in the hype of Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, so jot down items you’re looking for to prevent too much impulse shopping. Deals are constantly being added and removed too, so you want to jump on sales when you can get the best value. In general, you can usually consider a deal worth it at 20% to 30% off.
- Compare prices before buying. Every retailer you can imagine will offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, so it’s important to shop around to find the best prices on popular products. Some retailers even have price-matching policies to guarantee the lowest price. Remember to take factors like shipping costs and other add-ons into account too. Many retailers, including Amazon and Kohl’s, will let you pick up items in person to save on shipping.
- Check social media feeds. Some retailers and websites offer exclusive deals on their Twitter, Instagram or other social media platforms, so it helps to follow your favorite stores to stay in the loop.
- Use your loyalty memberships and rewards credit cards. If you have a loyalty membership for your favorite retailer, you may be able to get early or exclusive access to certain deals. Some websites may even offer rewards for purchases made during their Black Friday/Cyber Monday event. Consider which credit card will earn you the best rewards too. Some may provide cash back, while others let you earn points to put toward flights, gift cards and other items.
- Buy bundles. Items sold in gift sets typically provide the best value. You can also break them up, so you have gifts for multiple people.
- Don’t wait on deals. The best deals will likely go away after Cyber Monday, so you should take advantage of deals when you see them, especially on TVs and other electronics. You might still find some deals after Monday, but you’ll find the best sales this weekend.
Trending deals from Samsung, Fitbit and more
Fitbit Luxe: 38% off
Keep track of your fitness goals with this slim-fitting fitness tracker. It not only monitors your steps, distance covered and calories burned but also monitors your sleep and heart rate zones.
Sold by Amazon
Samsung 980 PRO 500GB PCle NVME Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD: 32% off
This top-rated SSD greatly improves the gaming experience for hardcore gamers. Its top-notch bandwidth ensures it can handle heavy-duty apps for gaming, graphics and more.
Sold by Amazon
Pop Funko Star Wars: Across The Galaxy – The Child Grogu Bobblehead: 28% off
If you’re shopping for a “Star Wars” fan this year, this figurine of The Child from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” makes an excellent stocking stuffer. It has a bobblehead design and is made of durable vinyl that’s ideal for display.
Sold by Amazon
Other top trending deals
- This Samsung USB 3.1 Flash Drive is a top-rated model and is on sale for 56% off.
- Score 35% off this handy iRobot Roomba i3 EVO vacuum.
- The highly rated smart meat thermometer is an excellent value at 20% off.
- This Greenworks 40-volt Brushless Cordless Hedge Trimmer is now available for 19% off.
- At 27% off, this Funkoverse: Marvel 100 Four-pack Strategy Game is an absolute steal.
Tech deals from Apple, Amazon and more
Apple TV 2nd Generation: ADD TO WISHLIST
Stream your favorite TV shows, movies and more with this Apple streaming device. It has a powerful processor and A12 Bionic chip to provide the best audio, video and graphics for gaming and apps.
Sold by Amazon
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet: 40% off
This kid-friendly tablet makes an excellent holiday gift for children. Its web browser has built-in parental controls, while the one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ provides access to ad-free kids’ books, videos, games and more.
Sold by Amazon
JBL Tune Earbuds: 50% off
These feature top-notch audio and a comfortable fit. They also boast active noise cancellation and an impressive transparency mode.
Sold by Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell: 30% off
This can be installed using your existing wired doorbell system or powered with batteries. It is surprisingly easy to set up and enhances your home’s security.
Sold by Amazon
Sony Extra Bass Noise-canceling Headphones: 51% off
With their extra bass, these wireless headphones offer impressive, deep sound for your favorite music, podcasts and more. It also has a dual noise-canceling feature to ensure your audio is never interrupted.
Sold by Amazon
Other top tech deals
- This highly rated Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD is on sale for 38% off.
- This Asus Gaming Laptop is currently 36% off.
- This Superdanny 5-outlet Surge Protector is 45% off right now.
- The Fire 7 Kids Tablet is a great value at 50% off.
- Score this Mobile Edge SmartPack 16-inch Laptop Backpack for 31% off right now.
Kitchen and home deals from Hamilton Beach, Tempur-Pedic and more
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio 2-way Coffee Maker: 43% off
This compact coffee maker can use coffee pods, espresso capsules or ground coffee for all the versatility you could need. It takes just a minute to brew a cup and features a large 56-ounce water reservoir that can handle multiple cups.
Sold by Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: 78% off
This rechargeable stick vacuum has a 180-watt motor to provide outstanding suction. It can run for 45 minutes on a single charge and features an extra-large 1.2-liter dust cup with one-button emptying.
Sold by Amazon
Tempur-Pedic Tempur Supreme 3-inch Mattress Topper: 41% off
Get a good night’s sleep with this pressure-relieving mattress topper. It adapts to your body temperature, weight and shape to provide customized cushioning and support.
Sold by Amazon
Gotham Steel 9.5-inch Frying Pan: 36% off
This multipurpose frying pan is ideal for making eggs, sauteing veggies, searing steaks and more. It has a safe, nonstick coating and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Sold by Amazon
Mikasa Natasha 20-piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set: 28% off
This highly rated flatware set offers service for four, including salad forks, dinner forks, knives, spoons and teaspoons. The pieces have a polished mirror finisher but are all dishwasher-safe.
Sold by Amazon
Hamilton Beach All-metal 12-speed Electric Stand Mixer: 50% off
This stand mixer offers the same mixing action as KitchenAid mixers at a more affordable price. It has a 400-watt motor and 12 speeds, so it can handle nearly any recipe.
Sold by Amazon
Other top kitchen and home deals
- This CucinaPro Crepe Maker is 16% off right now.
- This DII Basic Terry Collection Waffle Dishtowel Set is on sale for 48% off.
- Get this bamboo silverware drawer organizer for 23% off this weekend.
- Score the Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ Grill for 20% off now.
- This Villeroy And Boch Artesano Hot Beverages Tumbler is a steal at 50% off.
Toys and kids’ deals from Magic Mixies, Lego and more
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball: 25% off
This fun toy lets kids experience the magic of creating their own pets. Your child can interact with the creature and play games with the magic wand.
Sold by Amazon
Lego Succulent Building Set: 20% off
This fun set lets your kids create lifelike succulents. They make excellent room decor after they’re built. It’s surprisingly easy to put together.
Sold by Amazon
Bobike Baby Balance Bike: 22% off
This balance bike is perfect for little ones aged 10 months old to 2 years old who are learning to balance themselves. They can push it along with their feet until they’re comfortable enough to glide along.
Sold by Amazon
Melissa And Doug Mine to Love Jordan 12-inch Baby Boy Doll: 11% off
This baby doll is the ideal size for toddlers and offers realistic features, including eyes that close when he’s rocked to sleep. He also comes with a pacifier and can even suck his thumb.
Sold by Amazon
CocoMelon Learning Drum: 23% off
This educational toy helps kids learn motor skills, letters, counting and more. The ladybug slider lets your child choose between different modes of play.
Sold by Amazon
Other top toys and kids’ deals
- This Melissa And Doug Water Activity Pad is 19% off.
- The Barbie Cutie Reveal Unicorn features Barbie in a fun costume and is available for 8% off.
- This B. Dr. Doctor Deluxe Medical Kit offers plenty of fun for toddlers and is on sale for 40% off.
- This Gabby’s Dollhouse Cakey Kitchen Set is an excellent value at 25% off.
- Grab the Just Play PJ Masks Deluxe Headquarters Playset for 10% off right now.
Fitness, health and beauty deals from AHAVA, Kiehl’s and more
Sunny Health And Fitness Evolution Pro Magnetic Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike: 25% off
This exercise bike is ideal for even the most vigorous of workouts. It features magnetic resistance for a smooth riding experience and requires little maintenance.
Sold by Amazon
AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salt: 30% off
These bath salts are made with 100% pure dead sea salt, so they naturally hydrate the skin. They can help soothe tired, achy muscles too.
Sold by Amazon
Fekkai Apple Cider Detox Shampoo: 46% off
This shampoo is an ideal way to cleanse and remove buildup from your hair. It’s great for most hair types.
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike: 24% off
This recumbent bike is perfect for those with back pain because its padded backrest reduces strain. The magnetic resistance offers eight preset levels to customize your workout, and the display can track your workouts.
Sold by Amazon
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream: 40% off
This cream keeps your skin feeling soft and hydrated. It helps protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays.
Yes4All Plastic Wobble Balance Board: 13% off
This balance board helps improve your core strength and balance. It’s also lightweight and portable, so you can easily take it on the go.
Sold by Amazon
Other top fitness, health and beauty deals
- Score this Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Color Vinyl Coated Kettlebell for 26% off right now.
- This Trademark Innovations Speed Training Set is a great buy at 19% off.
- The Sunny Health And Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Standing Portable Elliptical is ideal for a home office and available for 34% off.
- These Champion Sports Medicine Balls are 23% off.
- This BodyRider Body Flex Sports Elliptical Exercise Machine is available for 38% off.
