Which light-up Christmas sweaters are best?

Christmas sweaters are a great addition to your wardrobe during the holiday season, but to become the center of attention, you can take it a step further with a light-up Christmas sweater that combines fun designs with wearable lights.

The Light-up Ugly Christmas Sweater, our top choice, features motion-activated lights and is offered in a number of designs suitable for a variety of holiday settings.

What to know before you buy a light-up Christmas sweater

Does the sweater have to light up?

Any light-up Christmas sweater is usually going to weigh a little more and cost a bit more than your average sweater. As long as that is not a problem, getting a Christmas sweater with built-in LEDs can be very fun and unique to wear.

Do you need it to last?

Many light-up Christmas sweaters are not particularly durable. The electronics may accidentally damage the sweater material or the wearer if you are not careful. Carefully check that no wires or sharp parts can come in contact with the skin, and be as gentle as possible with a light-up sweater. It could be difficult to remove and replace the lights when washing the material, so give yourself enough time to thoroughly clean your sweater ahead of time and preserve it for as many uses as possible.

Do you want actual Christmas lights attached to a sweater?

If you like the look of Christmas lights, there are some light-up ugly Christmas sweater designs that use larger lights. Alternatively, if you enjoy DIY projects, you could attach some lights to your favorite Christmas sweater.

What to look for in a quality light-up Christmas sweater

Lighting

The best options have built-in LEDs that are safe and bright. Ideally, the lighting should be easy to activate and sustain with a connected battery pack. Consider the size of the battery pack needed, and wear something with the sweater that has a suitable pocket for the batteries to keep your lights on.

Comfort

A light-up Christmas sweater might be eye-catching, but if you don’t feel good while wearing your sweater, it is difficult to spread holiday cheer and enjoy the festivities. Prioritize finding a comfortable, wearable sweater over big, bulky lights.

Design

A light-up sweater easily grabs people’s attention. Lighting alone is not much of a conversation starter, though, so a light-up ugly Christmas sweater can be a good solution. Find funny or interesting Christmas sweater designs that use a light-up function to punctuate the statement of your outfit.

How much you can expect to spend on a light-up Christmas sweater

Depending on the materials, size and brand, light-up Christmas sweaters vary in price. You can find simple light-up designs for under $40, while detailed light-up ugly Christmas sweaters could cost more.

Light-up Christmas sweater FAQ

Is it safe to use LEDs?

A. LEDs do not contain any ultraviolet rays or anything that can damage the eyes or skin. Generally, they will be the safest option when it comes to wearable lighting. Because LEDs do not get very hot, it is easier to safely incorporate them into a Christmas sweater without making it uncomfortable or a fire hazard. As long as your sweater does not have any exposed wiring, you should be safe.

Can a Christmas sweater be flashy without lights?

A. If you have trouble getting lights to work or do not want to deal with battery packs and wires, there are other options. Instead of a light-up Christmas sweater, you could wear a sweater that features highly reflective materials. Any festive lighting and normal lights that are around you can reflect off of tinsel and shiny buttons or attachments.

What’s the best light-up Christmas sweater to buy?

Top light-up Christmas sweater

Light-up Ugly Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This light-up sweater can be ordered in 28 designs featuring iconic Christmas designs as well as a Hanukkah sweater variant.

What you’ll love: The built-in flashing LED lights are activated by movement. The sweaters are 60% cotton, 40% acrylic and machine washable. Of the many designs available, the stand-out options feature references to Godzilla, the Beatles, aliens and more.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported their sweaters had nonfunctional lights or lights that were missing completely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top light-up Christmas sweater for the money

Blizzard Bay Men’s Light-up Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: These affordable light-up Christmas sweaters feature many different animals and holiday icons.

What you’ll love: There are 27 different styles, some flashier or funnier than others. Some highlights are the Christmas shark astronaut, a festive raccoon and Santa with dinosaurs or unicorns instead of reindeer. These sweaters are machine washable and 100% cotton.

What you should consider: Some users have reported durability issues with the built-in LED circuitry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tipsy Elves Women’s Light-up Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This women’s light-up Christmas sweater comes in two variations.

What you’ll love: One design features multicolored lights and the text “I Like Big Bulbs,” while the other has a Christmas tree covered in working lights and the text “Get Lit.” Depending on the design, it comes in a variety of sizes from X-Small to 5X-Large. The lights are not bulky, making the sweater similar in weight to a regular Christmas sweater.

What you should consider: Some users said the sweater they received was missing the battery components, and others had trouble getting the lights to function for a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

