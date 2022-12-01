Playing in the snow is a great sensory experience for babies and toddlers, as they will learn about the snow’s temperature, texture and color.

Which baby snowsuit is best?

As the weather cools, it’s the perfect time to take your baby outside to enjoy the winter wonderland. However, it is important to protect them from the frigid weather and snow with the proper layers. A snowsuit provides insulation and cushioning as they toddle around outside. If you want a snowsuit that is easy to put on while still ensuring your baby stays dry and comfortable, the Columbia Baby Snuggly Bunny Bunting is best.

What to know before you buy a baby snowsuit

Closure

Infant and toddler snowsuits can come in one or two pieces. One-piece snowsuits usually have a zipper along the front. You will need to put your baby’s legs in the snowsuit, then zip it all the way up to their neck. They can also have a snap closure at the neck for extra protection. Two-piece snowsuits have pants held up by suspenders and a coat over the top.

Durability

Snowsuits tend to be made of high-performance fabrics that can withstand getting wet and cold. However, check the care instructions to make sure they can go through the dryer without risking snags. Those with down or feather insulation may need to be dried on the line.

Insulation

Snowsuits should include some kind of insulation layer to keep your baby warm. This can be a down or feather layer, while others use air pockets. Synthetic insulation is suitable for those with sensitivities and is often thinner than other options. Linings such as fleece provide extra warmth and comfort.

What to look for in a quality baby snowsuit

Head covering

The best snowsuits include coverings for the head and neck. Hoods are popular, although these can fall or be pushed down. Look for a snowsuit with a hood that can be tightened around the face with a drawstring or durable elastic to keep it snug.

Gloves and socks

Some snowsuits for infants have built-in mittens or fold-over hand coverings. They can also come with footies attached that go under boots if the baby is walking. These are best for young babies who may not want to keep regular mittens or socks on. Snowsuits for older babies and toddlers may not have attached mittens or socks, so these must be purchased separately.

Water- and wind-protection

When playing in the snow, your baby will get wet. Keep their body safe from potentially dangerous cold exposure with a snowsuit that repels water. The best baby snowsuits are made of water-repellent fabrics or have a coating that allows water to bead on the surface. They can also provide a good barrier against cold winds. Liners can also offer an extra layer between your baby and the elements.

How much can you expect to spend on a baby snowsuit?

Baby snowsuits cost between $35-$100. Insulation, materials, durability and extra features impact the overall cost.

Baby snowsuit FAQ

When should you put a baby in a snowsuit?

A. As long as they are dressed in something that keeps them warm and dry, babies can play in the snow as early as 6 months old. Make sure their heads, hands and feet are as protected as their bodies by choosing a snowsuit that covers all of these areas.

What do you wear under a snowsuit?

A. As long as they are warm enough, your baby doesn’t need to wear a lot of layers under their snowsuit. They should wear a diaper, shirt, pants and socks for warmth. Choosing baby clothes that keep them warm also means fewer layers to take off when you go inside.

How do you measure the warmth of the insulation?

A. Warmth or weight of insulation is measured in grams per meter of the material. It can be between 40 grams and 80 grams for most baby snowsuits. The overall effectiveness will also vary based on insulation materials.

What is the best baby snowsuit to buy?

Top baby snowsuit

Columbia Baby Snuggly Bunny Bunting

What you need to know: A duck down blend provides plenty of warmth in this water- and wind-resistant snowsuit.

What youâ€™ll love: Both the hands and feet fold over for the best protection from the elements. It also has a hood and super-soft fleece lining on the hood and arms. It comes in 16 colors and patterns for extra style.

What you should consider: Some patterns and colors cost more than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top baby snowsuit for the money

Carter’s Colorblock Heavyweight Jacket & Snow Pants Set

What you need to know: It has two pieces â€” a coat and snow bibs â€” that can be worn together or separately.

What youâ€™ll love: Both the coat and pants are lined with fleece and have elastic at the hands and feet. The pants have adjustable bib straps and a front zipper for easy on and off. They also have pockets. The coat has a generous hood and two snap pockets on the front. Both are machine-washable for easy care.

What you should consider: Sizes start at 12 months. This mittenless set is not suitable for small infants.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Worth checking out

The North Face Infant Insulated Bunting

What you need to know: It is water-repellent and wind-resistant for even the most extreme conditions.

What youâ€™ll love: The fleece lining is extra comfortable and soft, while the interior has 80 grams of insulation. The zipper is diagonal across the chest, so your baby won’t be able to get it open by wiggling. The sleeves have fold-over cuffs that cover your baby’s hands.

What you should consider: This snowsuit does not include any built-in feet, and you will need to protect both their feet and ankles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

