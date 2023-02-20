Here’s everything you need to keep your baby warm this winter

How to keep your baby warm in winter weather

When temperatures drop, babies rely on caregivers to protect them from the elements. Infants can’t regulate their body temperature as well as older children. Before taking a baby outside in cold weather, dress them in layers to keep them warm.

Layers allow for adjustments, so your baby doesn’t overheat. The base layer should be snug, such as a onesie and leggings. You can layer a long-sleeved outfit over that, such as a sweater and pants. Top it off with a warm jacket, hat, mittens and booties.

Warm blankets are also key, whether you’re taking your baby out in the stroller or keeping them cozy at home in a wearable blanket.

Winter baby clothing

Winter bodysuits

Onesies or baby bodysuits for cold weather feature long sleeves. A cotton or bamboo long-sleeved onesie is breathable and perfect for layering. For sleeping, a one-piece footed sleeper keeps your baby warm and covered from neck to toe.

Leggings

Baby leggings are perfect for pairing with onesies, long-sleeved shirts, sweaters or all of the above to cover the bottom half of your baby. Leggings are snug enough to fit under pants, dresses or snowsuits.

Sweaters

Baby sweaters come in pullovers, cardigans and zippered styles. Wool is the warmest material for sweaters, and it is also safe for sensitive skin. Plus, the natural fiber is moisture-wicking. There are many cute styles of baby sweaters.

Jackets

A warm jacket is a must-have for winter. Buy one that will fit over the other layers, including bulky sweaters. Puffer jackets and fleece jackets are the most common baby coats. Puffers are thicker and must be taken off before strapping your child into a car seat. Both types of jackets keep babies warm and are easy to take on and off.

Snowsuits

Also called jumpsuits, snowsuits are the warmest option for babies. And there doesn’t need to be snowy conditions to put your baby in this one-piece. They’re also a great buffer against the cold. They offer full coverage and include a hood. The warmest ones are down-filled and feature fleece lining. Appropriate for outdoor excursions, don’t leave your baby in one too long indoors, or they might overheat.

Winter baby accessories

Hats

Baby beanies are by far the most popular style of hats for babies. They can be pulled over your baby’s ears, which are prone to frostbite, and fit snugly around the head. Fleece and wool beanies are the warmest materials. If you’re taking your baby indoors on errands, you can easily remove their hat to keep them from overheating.

Mittens

Keep little digits warm and safe from frostbite with mittens. The mitten’s material and whether or not it’s lined will determine how warm they are. In addition to hats, this accessory can be easily removed when you take your baby indoors to prevent overheating. Baby mittens have an elastic or Velcro closure at the wrist.

Booties

Lastly, winterproof your baby down to its toes with cozy booties. Booties are a cross between slippers and shoes, like a more structured sock. Fleece is a popular material for this footwear. Select booties feature leather or pleather exteriors. Buy booties that cover the ankle. Some may feature rubber or non-slip soles for toddlers.

Baby blankets

Wearable

If your baby is under a year old, the American Academy of Pediatricians does not recommend that they sleep with blankets to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Instead, on chilly nights put your baby in a wearable blanket that won’t suffocate or get tangled around your baby.

Bunting bag

To keep your baby warm and safe on extra chilly days, a bunting bag attached to a stroller or car seat zips up like a little sleeping bag.

Top products to keep your baby warm this winter

Best winter clothing for babies

Carter’s 4-Pack Cotton Long-Sleeved Bodysuits in White

These unisex onesies are basic and a solid choice for a base layer under winterwear. The cotton material is soft and breathable. They come in sizes from newborn to 24 months.

Hanes Baby Leggings

These unisex leggings are made from a blend of cotton, spandex and polyester to allow for stretch and mobility. They come in different colors, cute patterns and sizes from newborn to 24 months.

Cuddle Club Fleece Baby Bunting Bodysuit

This one-piece hooded romper is made from cozy fleece, and it’s not too bulky to be worn in a car seat or stroller. It features adorable ears and roll-over cuffs that turn into mittens and booties.

Urban Republic Baby Boys’ Pram Snowsuit

This one-piece snowsuit is quilted on the outside and lined with cozy fleece on the inside. It features a hood, mittens and non-slip feet. It’s also easy for caregivers to put on.

Best winter accessories for babies

Carhartt Infant/Toddler Knit Hat

This cuffed beanie is made from stretchable, ribbed acrylic and your baby can wear it from infancy to toddler years. The sizable cuff covers the base of the neck, the entire forehead and the ears.

UGG Bixbee Bootie

These adorable, fuzzy booties keep little feet toasty and warm. They feature rubber tread and cover the ankle. They’re also machine-washable.

Paladoo Baby Mittens

Fitting ages from newborn to 12 months, these sherpa-lined mittens feature soft, organic cotton exteriors. They are cute, warm and plush.

Best winter blankets for babies

Woolino Wearable Wool Blanket

Made from Merino wool, this wearable baby blanket is warm but breathable, so your baby won’t overheat. The investment is worth it, as the one size fits ages 2 months to 2 years.

JJ Cole Bundle Me Baby Bunting Bag

To keep your infant warm in the stroller or car seat, this bunting bag is safe and effective. It’s like a sleeping bag for a stroller. Caregivers love that it zips down all the way.

