Applying a body moisturizer on a daily basis can give your skin what it needs for regeneration and nourishment.

Which body moisturizer is best?

Anything from taking a bath to using harsh soaps to cold weather or exposure to UV rays can leave your skin feeling itchy, tight and dry. That’s where a body moisturizer comes into play. Applying a body moisturizer daily can give your skin what it needs for regeneration and nourishment. For a top choice that is non-greasy, vegan and cruelty free, try the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil.

What to know before you buy a body moisturizer

Choose a body moisturizer with antioxidants

Antioxidants can help nourish your dry and aging skin by targeting the free radicals that lead to skin cell deterioration and lipid oxidation. These antioxidants can help improve the ability of your skin to stimulate collagen production and regenerate skin cells.

Some of the most popular antioxidants in body moisturizers include grape seed extract, licorice root, soy extract, selenium or glutathione, green tea, vitamin A or beta-carotene, vitamin C or ascorbic acid and vitamin E or tocopherols.

Select the best body moisturizer for your skin type

It’s crucial to understand your skin type and what your skin needs when choosing a body moisturizer. For example, if you have normal skin, you can use any lightweight body moisturizer with a blend of soothing scents, emollients and humectants.

But if you have dry skin, you need a thicker body moisturizer with ingredients like silicone derivatives, mineral oils, lanolin and petrolatum. And if you have oily skin, you need a lightweight, oil-free body moisturizer with humectants like hyaluronic acid and propylene glycol.

Find a body moisturizer with anti-irritants.

Anti-irritants can help decrease inflammation and boost the healing process for your skin. There are several anti-irritant ingredients out there that can reduce inflammation, including chamomile, calendula, licorice root, green tea, allantoin and aloe.

What to look for in a quality body moisturizer

Feels lightweight

The best body moisturizers feel lightweight. Moisturizers have a higher water-to-oil ratio, so they have a thin consistency that is simple to spread and doesn’t leave your skin feeling too oily or greasy. Most body moisturizers work well in warm climates and absorb quickly.

Offers sensory indulgence

Applying a high-quality body moisturizer is an excellent chance to do some self-pampering. You should use a circular motion to rub in your body moisturizer to help stimulate your blood circulation and soothe and relax your muscles. Look for body moisturizers that are lightly scented with essential oils like ylang-ylang, chamomile and lavender, which can act as relaxing aromatherapy.

Replenishes moisture

You should also look for a body moisturizer that actually replenishes moisture in your skin. Applying this type of body moisturizer daily can keep your skin healthy and hydrated. Also, search for a formula that nourishes trouble spots like your heels, knees and elbows. You can regularly use a nourishing body moisturizer to smooth and hydrate these dry and rough areas.

How much you can expect to spend on a body moisturizer

You can typically expect to spend anywhere from $5 for a basic body moisturizer to $40 for a high-end body moisturizer. Premium body moisturizers usually range in price from $15 to $40 for 8 ounces, while basic body moisturizers cost between $5 and $15 for 10 ounces.

Body moisturizer FAQ

Can you use body moisturizer on your face?

A. Keep in mind that the skin on your face is more sensitive and delicate than the skin on your body, so if you use a regular body moisturizer, it could lead to a breakout on your face. That being said, you can usually apply a lightweight and unscented body moisturizer to your face without causing harm or a breakout.

How often should you use body moisturizer?

A. Personal and environmental criteria factor into how often you should personally apply a body moisturizer. That being said, you should probably apply body moisturizer at least once per day, if not more.

When is the best time to apply body moisturizer?

A. It’s important to apply a layer of body moisturizer after you take a bath or shower since the moisturizer will help your skin retain the water. Your pores are also ready and open to receive nutrients after a bath or shower. That being said, you should use body moisturizer any time you think your skin needs some extra hydration.

What are the best body moisturizers to buy?

Top body moisturizer

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

What you need to know: This algae oil moisturizing offers impressive hydration for all skin types.

What you’ll love: This daily body moisturizer oil smooths and hydrates skin and absorbs quickly without leaving any residue. It firms skin while softening and nourishing it.

What you should consider: It’s expensive considering the price of the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top body moisturizer for the money

NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Lotion

What you need to know: This simple and affordable body moisturizer soothes sensitive and dry skin with a lightweight formula with almond oil.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly body moisturizer is best for dry or very dry skin, and one application will hydrate for 48 hours. It absorbs quickly, despite being a hydrating formula.

What you should consider: This body moisturizer is not fragrance-free, which could be a deal-breaker for those with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion

What you need to know: This popular body moisturizer from CeraVe hydrates the skin well and comes with a rich formula full of good-for-you ingredients.

What you’ll love: This rich body moisturizer spreads on the skin easily and moisturizes the skin without leaving any film or residue. It contains three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help restore your skin barrier.

What you should consider: Some customers claimed to have received spoiled or bad-smelling bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.