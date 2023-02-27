Learn all about Solawave’s new light therapy wand and other similar devices

These noninvasive beauty treatments can help clear, smooth and brighten your skin

Whether you want to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, treat acne or just want glowing skin, light-emitting diode light therapy is a painless way to get the complexion you want. You can get light therapy treatments at your dermatologist’s office or a spa, but with at-home LED light therapy devices, you can save time and money.

If you want to upgrade your skin care routine, check out the latest Solawave light therapy wand and other top light therapy devices that can give you a healthy, glowing complexion.

In this article: Newkey 7-in-1 Full Light Therapy Mask, Pure Handheld 4-in-1 Therapy Wand and Foreo UFO Mini Smart Mask Treatment.

What is LED light therapy?

LED light therapy uses different wavelengths of light to penetrate the skin and treat various skin issues, including fine lines, wrinkles, acne, sun damage and rosacea. In addition, the LED light doesn’t contain ultraviolet rays, so light therapy devices are safe and don’t cause burning or peeling like many other targeted skin treatments.

While LED therapy can effectively address skin care concerns, regular treatments are crucial. Having an at-home light therapy mask, wand or other device makes it more convenient to treat your skin, so you see results more quickly.

Types of LED light therapy

The two most common wavelengths used for at-home devices are red and blue. These wavelengths penetrate the skin at different depths, so they target specific skin issues.

Red light reaches deeper layers of your skin, so it helps with skin regrowth and collagen production. As a result, it can help smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for smoother-looking skin. It’s also effective for reducing inflammation and boosting circulation to give you a healthy glow.

Blue light doesn’t penetrate the skin as deeply, but it works well to kill the bacteria that cause acne. It can also prevent your oil glands from overproducing oil, so you’re less prone to breakouts. You can also use blue light with red light to help reduce inflammation and scarring from acne.

Some at-home LED light therapy devices provide both red and blue light, so you can choose between the two wavelengths, depending on the skin issues you want to treat.

Best LED light therapy devices

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skin Care Wand

This easy-to-use wand provides red light therapy, as well as galvanic current, therapeutic warmth and facial massage, to give you a spa-like experience at home. It requires just five minutes daily to improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Newkey 7-in-1 Full Light Therapy Mask

This versatile LED light therapy mask provides seven light wavelengths that address various skin issues, including acne, redness, fine lines, wrinkles and more. It also offers full facial coverage, so treatments are quick and easy.

Sold by Amazon

Pure Handheld 4-in-1 Therapy Wand

With red, blue and green LED light, this at-home therapy wand lets you target fine lines and wrinkles, inflammation, acne and dull skin. It also offers ionic and massage therapies to clear your pores, help skin care products absorb more quickly and improve your skin’s firmness.

Sold by Amazon

Foreo UFO Mini Smart Mask Treatment

This compact LED light therapy device is perfect for use on the go and only requires 90 seconds per treatment. It can help firm and brighten your skin and kill acne-causing bacteria.

Sold by Amazon

Aphrona 3 Color LED Light Therapy Mask

This full-coverage LED light therapy mask provides three wavelengths to target fine lines, wrinkles and acne. It is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and has a scratch-resistant exterior that’s easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Fxtiaa 7-in-1 Full-Coverage LED Therapy Mask

While the device provides full-face coverage, it’s more comfortable to use than most LED therapy masks. It offers seven light wavelengths to treat various skin issues and only requires 10 to 20 minutes of treatment a few times per week.

Sold by Amazon

Solawave Bye Acne 3-Minute Blue + Red Light Acne Treatment

This LED therapy device treats acne in just three minutes a day. It also helps reduce redness and inflammation and can even prevent future breakouts by killing acne-causing bacteria.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Aphrona LED Light Therapy Face Mask

This FDA-cleared LED light therapy mask uses red, blue and orange light to help smooth fine lines, treat acne and repair the skin. It has an easy-to-use one-touch on/off design and is completely wireless and hands-free.

Sold by Amazon

