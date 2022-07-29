Rain showerheads are usually pretty easy to clean, so you should never use scouring pads or abrasive cleaners, as they can cause scratches.

Which rain showerhead is best?

A nice hot shower is one of the most relaxing feelings after a long day, but many people find that a typical showerhead is too small for a comfortable experience. A rainfall or waterfall showerhead can be a simple change that instantly upgrades your bathroom experience.

With so many showerheads on the market, finding the perfect one to give you that waterfall experience can be difficult. For a high-quality and budget-friendly option, consider this model from DreamSpa.

What to know before you buy a rain showerhead

Mounted vs hose rain showerheads

There are two main types of showerheads: mounted and hose. Hose rain showerheads are mounted on a vertical bar and attached to the water supply via a braided hose. Mounted showerheads can be mounted directly into the wall or ceiling. Many users prefer the experience of mounted showerheads, but these can be difficult to install and allow for less flexibility.

Material

Plastic: Many inexpensive shower heads are made from plastic — typically durable as well as heat and water-resistant ABS — which is usually covered in a chrome coating. These showerheads are less expensive, but the coating can flake or peel off over time.

Stainless steel or brass: High-quality rain showerheads will be made from either stainless steel or brass. They are often chrome plated but may have other finishes, such as aged bronze or a black matte finish. These materials are more expensive but will last a lot longer.

Size

The size of the showerhead itself will significantly impact your experience, but don’t jump to getting the largest one on the market. When considering the size of your showerhead, really take into account the size of your shower. If you pick a large showerhead for a small shower, it may not fit, or it may make your whole bathroom feel cluttered. Additionally, be aware that water pressure typically goes down as the size of your showerhead goes up.

Articulated arm

An articulated arm can make a significant difference in your shower experience, especially if you have multiple people in your household. If a taller person and a shorter person are using the same shower, opt for an arm that is height adjustable. Some showerhead arms can also be moved side to side to give you that perfect shower angle.

Handheld attachment

Many rain showerheads also come with a handheld shower attachment, which can be helpful for washing dogs, bathing children, cleaning your shower and more. A rain showerhead is designed to be fairly soft, so a handheld attachment is perfect to fill your high-pressure shower needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a rain showerhead

The range of showerhead prices is massive, with models on the market for close to $10, and models available for over $200. For most users, a model between $20-$40 will be perfect, as you can find options in a variety of sizes and functions within that price range. Once you get above $70, you’re looking at luxurious showerheads with a variety of features, multiple adjustment options, and different pattern settings.

Rain showerhead FAQ

Do rain showerheads use more water than other types of showerheads?

A. This is hard to make a generalization about, since rain showerheads come in so many different shapes and sizes. Typically, though, rain showerheads run at a lower pressure than traditional models, so the water usage doesn’t change too much. In some cases, rain showerheads save water because they are made to be water-efficient.

Will I need to replace my regular shower arm?

A. This is largely going to depend on what type of showerhead you are purchasing. Many showerheads come with an arm, which should be easy to replace your existing arm with. Ceiling mounts may require new plumbing, so keep an eye out for that.

WhaT ARE the best rain showerheadS to buy?

Top rain showerhead

DreamSpa Ultra-Luxury 9” Rainfall Showerhead Combo

What you need to know: This moderately-sized showerhead combo gives you all the luxurious feeling of a waterfall without taking up a ton of space in your shower.

What you’ll love: The feeling of luxury without the cost, this 9 inch showerhead is equipped with convenient push-button flow controls, rub-clean jets for easy cleaning, a high fashion chrome finish and a ball joint for adjustable head movement. It is also fitted with a handheld showerhead with a five-foot hose for quick showers and easy tub cleaning.

What you should consider: While the chrome finish is nice, it covers ABS plastic, so it’s not as durable as other materials, and this model doesn’t have a shower arm.

Top rain showerhead for the money

Top rain showerhead for the money

HotelSpa Giant 10” Showerhead

What you need to know: A luxurious experience without breaking the bank, this budget-friendly model offers a variety of high-end features and functions.

What you’ll love: This massive, square rain showerhead is made from quality stainless steel for durable luxury. It is fitted with a brass arm that is both extendable and height-adjustable, meaning you can raise or lower the showerhead by up to two feet.

What you should consider: Some users complained of split seams, though the manufacturer does offer a limited lifetime warranty.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

BWE Rain Style Showerhead

What you need to know: This thin, elegant showerhead is the perfect luxury choice for a spa-like shower experience in your home.

What you’ll love: This wall-mounted shower system is fitted with a variety of adjustment options, high-quality water pressure and sleek, intuitive controls. It also has a separate handheld showerhead for maximum mobility.

What you should consider: The middle nozzle is stronger than the outer ones, leading some users to complain about an uneven experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

