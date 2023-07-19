Take your grill on the road

Camping is among the most peaceful ways to enjoy the great outdoors. It gives you time away from the trappings of modern society to commune with nature. But, it can also be stressful if you don’t have the right equipment. Rather than hoping wherever you bed down for the night has a fire pit, grate, wood and other essentials needed to cook, bring along a portable grill.

Things to consider when choosing a camping grill

Size: Size dictates how easy a grill is to transport and how much food you can cook at one time. If you can drive right up to your campsite, a large grill isn’t an issue. If you need to hike any distance to your site, you need the right balance of portability and cooking space.

Don’t assume a small model is also going to be lightweight. You need to consider the build materials too. For example, a larger steel grill is usually lighter than a smaller cast iron one. Durability: You need to buy a grill that’s rugged enough to handle your demands. Look at the materials, build quality and user reviews of any model you are considering purchasing.

You need to buy a grill that’s rugged enough to handle your demands. Look at the materials, build quality and user reviews of any model you are considering purchasing. Fuel: A big source of debate when it comes to grilling is the fuel source. Some swear by propane while others love the smokey flavor charcoal provides. Along with taste, think about the convenience of each of these sources. Small propane tanks are lightweight and compact. However, it’s difficult to tell how much fuel remains in one. With charcoal, you can tell at a glance how much you have. You can also put wood inside a charcoal grill. This is not recommended with propane grills.

Best portable propane grill

Coleman Camp Grill and Stove Combo

Thanks to a dual-burner design, you get independent control over two heat sources with this grill. The small burner is perfect for boiling water in pots, while the large one is ready for your meats and veggies. Fold-up sides make it a smart choice for windy locations.

Coleman Fold N Go

You can’t fit much food on the Fold N Go, but it is one of the lightest and most compact propane models available. This makes it an ideal choice for anyone hiking a far distance to their campsite. Also, its grate and grease tray are dishwasher safe for hassle-free cleaning.

Coleman RoadTrip 285

This is a great option for those who need to cook for large groups. It offers three independently-adjustable burners and 285 square inches of cooking space. It has pull-out trays on both sides to provide you with some space to work, and it rolls on two wheels for easy portability.

Best portable charcoal grill

Weber Go-Anywhere

With a tuck-n-carry lid lock, the Go-Anywhere is easy to carry with one hand, and you won’t have to worry about the grate falling out while doing so. It is large enough to accommodate up to six burgers and has dampers on the inside to help you control the heat.

Weber Jumbo Joe

This is essentially a miniature version of the classic Weber kettle grill. A tray underneath the main chamber catches drippings and ash so you don’t damage what it’s placed on. A hinged design lets you open the lid without having to completely remove it.

Raptor VR20000

This grill boasts smart design features that let you light, cook on and empty your grill without ever having to touch the charcoal or ashes. The 230-square-inch cooking surface is big enough to pump out plenty of food, too.

Cuisinart CCG190RB

At 2 pounds, you can easily carry this grill to your favorite camping spot, even if you have to hike a far distance to get there. Venting on the top and bottom lets you control the heat, and its lid locks for transport.

