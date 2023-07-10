Prices are dropping on popular home items during Wayfair’s big discount event

Amazon’s Prime Day has become so popular that many consumers plan to grab deals each year when the sales extravaganza rolls around. But Amazon isn’t the only online retailer offering epic deals during the event. Not to be outdone, Wayfair will be having a huge 72-Hour Clearout to correspond with Prime Day on July 11 and 12.

Wayfair often offers awesome sales events throughout the year and this summer event is no different. From patio furniture to mattresses to grills and more, chances are you’ll find Wayfair deals that are too good to miss.

Why is Wayfair having a sale?

The main reason that Wayfair is having a sale now is to compete with Amazon’s annual Prime Day event. Amazon is known for offering popular items at deep discounts during the sale. Similarly, Wayfair has discounted many items to help consumers save big.

What should I shop for during Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearout?

Wayfair has items across all home categories on sale during their Prime Day rival sales event. You can narrow down your search by browsing popular categories that are packed with items to make your place a bit more inviting.

Seasonal: Since it’s the middle of summer, it’s a great time to look for products for your outdoor living space. Think plant accessories, garden tools, fire pits and grills.

Outdoor furniture: Now is the perfect time to update your patio, deck, porch or pool area with comfortable outdoor chairs, functional tables or a complete furniture set.

Bedroom: Whether you need new sheets or an entire bedroom set, you can save as much as 60% off bedroom items.

Indoor furniture: Don’t worry if you don’t need outdoor furniture because Wayfair has you covered with furniture deals for every room of your home.

Kitchen: From pots, pans, small appliances and more, you’ll find some of Wayfair’s best deals on items for your kitchen.

Best Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout deals

Red Barrel Studio Nygil Acacia Outdoor Loveseat

The sleek design, comfortable cushioning and durable materials make this stylish loveseat the perfect addition to any patio, deck or porch. It features a solid wood frame and weather-resistant cushion fabric that will hold up well to use season after season. At a savings of 59%, it’s an unbeatable deal.

Sold by Wayfair

Ebern Designs Metal Outdoor Side Table

This stylish metal side table has an edgy look that will complement your outdoor decor. It’s available in three bright colors that pop. Grab one or more today and you’ll save 11% each.

Sold by Wayfair

Monument Grills Clearview 4-burner Liquid Propane Grill

You can save $40 on this grill that boasts a huge 690-square-inch cooking surface. It’s powered by liquid propane, so it heats quickly and cooks evenly for delicious backyard cuisine. It’s backed by a one-year warranty.

Sold by Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

At a savings of 56%, you may want to dump your old mattress for this hybrid model that’s constructed of memory foam and coils for body-hugging support. The built-in cooling technology will help you sleep during hot summer nights.

Sold by Wayfair

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Cookware Set

Not only is this cookware set functional — it’s also stylish. Made of durable aluminum with nonstick surfaces, the pieces are available in a choice of colors that look great in any kitchen. The set comes with 14 pieces including a variety of pots, pans, lids and utensils. It’s marked down 47%.

Sold by Wayfair

Sol 72 Outdoor Baringer Indoor/Outdoor Rug

A new area rug can change the entire appearance of a room or any living space. This one features an eye-catching design that’s sure to grab your guests’ attention. The amount you save will depend on the size you choose but will be as much as 60% or more.

Sold by Wayfair

Endless Summer Outdoor Fire Pit

A fire pit is the perfect accessory for your yard, as it provides a cozy place to hang out in the evening and when the days turn chilly. This attractive model looks great and is built to last. It’s powered by propane so you can keep the fire going with ease. Grab one now and you’ll save 44% off the usual price.

Sold by Wayfair

Cuisinart Stand Mixer

Anyone who loves to cook will find that a stand mixer will simplify cooking tasks. Cuisinart’s model boasts 12 speed settings and includes a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, a dough hook, whisk, beater and pouring shield. It’s marked down from $460 to $179 for the big sale.

Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.