Which camera shoulder straps are the best?

Depending on the style of camera you are using, carrying it can be a lot of work. Camera shoulder straps provide a secure method of carrying, making it easier for you to take a camera on-site. Aside from being secure, a good camera strap fits your body and is comfortable to wear.

If you are looking for a durable yet comfortably padded camera shoulder strap, the HiiGuy Camera Strap Adjustable Padded Sling is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a camera shoulder strap

Material

Material information is in the product description and can tell you how durable and comfortable a product will be. Leather is the strongest and highest-quality material. It is more durable and flexible than a cheaper nylon or cotton alternative. When looking for a leather strap, consider faux leather as it is just as sturdy and more eco-friendly. Nylon webbed straps are the most widely available and can be durable enough to last a long time if your camera is not very heavy. Neoprene contained in nylon is waterproof and provides extra padding, unlike leather.

Padding

The amount of padding contained in a camera shoulder strap can determine its level of comfort and how bulky it is. Typically, the more padding contained in a strap, the less discrete and more bulky the design. More padding is nice for areas of the body the strap touches to ensure comfort. If you are planning to carry your camera for a long period of time, purchase a padded camera strap. Neck and shoulder pads are popular on nylon straps.

Measurements

The width of the camera strap can determine comfort level as well as how securely it holds the weight on your shoulder. A wider strap more evenly distributes the weight of the camera. When purchasing a wide camera shoulder strap, measure the width. Anything around 2 inches is perfect in terms of comfort. Anything lower or higher than that number may be uncomfortable, depending on the size of your shoulder.

What to look for in a quality camera shoulder strap

Adjustability

Many camera shoulder straps have adjustable straps, which allows people of all heights to utilize the straps. By adjusting the length, the photographer can choose whether they want the camera to hang around their upper chest or by their hip. If a shoulder strap is adjustable, it can double as a neck strap.

Color and pattern

Camera shoulder straps come in many colors and patterns. You should be able to find a color and pattern that expresses your creativity and matches the aesthetic you are trying to have. The majority of camera straps are black and brown but a few brands have styles in various color palettes and patterns for a good price.

For more information, take a look at the full camera shoulder straps buying guide from BestReviews.

How much you can expect to spend on a camera shoulder strap

A camera shoulder strap can fall between $5-$100. Cheaper products can be of less-durable materials and be less adjustable than midrange products around $25 dollars or expensive products that exceed $100.

Camera shoulder strap FAQ

Why should you choose a shoulder strap over other styles?

A. By using a shoulder strap, you can distribute the weight of the camera across the shoulder and back of the neck, allowing you to carry it comfortably. The less you have to hold with your hands, the easier it is to move around and find the perfect spot to shoot your photos. A harness may be too constricting for some, while a hand strap can cause the hand to sweat and the grip to loosen.

Does the strap have to be the same brand as the camera?

A. No. If you want to purchase a strap from the same brand as your camera, consider its durability. Do not compromise security and comfort to match brands. Also, you do not have to keep the strap the camera came with if it does not fit your needs. Straps are interchangeable.

What’s the best camera shoulder strap to buy?

Top camera shoulder strap

HiiGuy Camera Strap Adjustable Padded Sling

What you need to know: This camera strap has a quick release, with a durable screw mount, an optional tether, lens cloth and memory-card case included in the price.

What you’ll love: This long sling securely holds equipment. It provides comfort with extra padding around the shoulder. It comes with zippered pockets to securely hold small items such as SD cards.

What you should consider: There is a small L-shaped catch for the closure to clasp onto. It is made of thin plastic and is easily breakable. Some users do not trust it to hold their cameras up when they are hands-free.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top camera shoulder strap for the money

TARION Camera Shoulder Neck Strap Vintage Belt

What you need to know: This camera strap has a vintage look and is made from high-quality, durable cotton yarn and PU leather. It has an anti-slip surface so you do not drop your camera.

What you’ll love: The length is adjustable and fits people of different sizes and heights. The material is soft and sturdy and can help reduce pressure on the back of the neck. It is multipurpose and compatible with binoculars and other tools.

What you should consider: The product is not eligible for return even if it arrives damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

MegssDesign Solid-Colored Camera Strap

What you need to know: This product is handcrafted with polyester webbing, faux suede leather and microfiber ends. It has a simple look and a width perfect for all body sizes and camera styles.

What you’ll love: The fabric is nonslip and the strap comes in many colors. It is cost effective and can hold a lot of weight. This Etsy shop is restocked often, shipping is free and the product arrives in a timely manner.

What you should consider: The strap can be too long at its shortest adjusted point for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.