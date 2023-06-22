Now is the time to save on electronics at Walmart

Clearance events are better than the average sale. When a store needs to move product to make room for new inventory, the customer gets deeper discounts. Walmart has two big clearance events each year. They occur in January and July. Right now, the company is focusing on moving a lot of electronics, so shrewd shoppers can save on everything from laptops to wireless earbuds.

There are some amazing electronics deals at Walmart

If you are a fan of tech products, Walmart is your best friend right now. The summer clearance event not only has the products you need, but to make room for new inventory, you can get some incredible deals. We’re not just talking 10% or 20% off. You can find items, such as Skullcandy Indy XT ANC Wireless Earbuds, for 50% off. Similarly, a three-pack of iPhone charger cables that regularly goes for $39.99 is just $9.99. And, if you’ve been thinking about getting a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, right now they are just $149 (regularly $249).

Best Walmart electronic deals

HP 27 inch Touch All-in-One Desktop PC: $792 (regularly $999)

This compact HP is an all-in-one personal computer that has an abundance of power. It comes with Windows 11 Home and has a digital touch screen, and purchase includes a wireless mouse and keyboard combo.

Acer Nitro 5 Laptop: $799 (regularly $979)

The Acer is a solid laptop that has a 15.6-inch display and an 11th Core i5 Intel processor for impressive performance. This versatile model is suitable for work, creativity or gaming applications. The Wi-Fi 6 ensures you are ready for the fastest internet speeds.

Gateway 15.6″ Ultra Slim Notebook: $149 (regularly $249)

Quality on a budget is what you get with this Gateway notebook. It features a slim design with a modern metallic appearance and a 15.6-inch display. The THX-tuned audio delivers a surprisingly impressive listening experience, while the low price makes this one of those must-have deals.

Skullcandy Indy XT ANC Wireless Earbuds: $49 (regularly $99)

With Active Noise Cancellation, these wireless earbuds let you focus on what is important to you: the music. However, since safety is a primary concern, if you need to hear the world around you, just jump into Ambient Mode. By using the case, you get up to 32 hours of battery power per charge.

Apeman 1080P Supported LCD Mini Projector: $39.99 (regularly $63.99)

A mini LCD projector gives you big-screen viewing anywhere you have a blank wall. This model is best for gaming and home cinema and requires a dark environment for an optimal experience. At just over 2 pounds, you can take this model with you, wherever you need to go.

GPED Baby Monitor: $24.99 (regularly $45.99)

A baby monitor is a necessity. If you can get it on sale, it’s a blessing. This wireless model has an easy-to-use pan, tilt and zoom so you can see exactly where you need to look, no matter where you are. For extra peace of mind, the infrared night vision lets you peer up to 32 feet deep into darkness.

ieGeek Outdoor Security Camera: $39.99 (regularly $99.99)

If you need an outdoor security camera, this wireless option is a great choice. It has AI motion detection, color night vision, 180-day battery life and a waterproof case. You can also customize your motion zone so you are not getting unnecessary alerts.

Other deals worth checking out

If you’ve got an iPhone, this three-pack of charging cables for just $9.99 could save the day.

You can upgrade your indoor antenna to get free over-the-air channels right now, and it will only cost $15.99.

This Philips smart plug is a six-outlet surge protector that keeps your delicate equipment safe for just $15.

If you’ve ever wanted to give a sound bar a try, now is the time. This model is on sale for just $27.88.

This colorful gaming keyboard and mouse combo is on sale for just $19.99.

