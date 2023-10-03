Best Buy might be the best place to buy electronics right now

We are just one week away from Amazon’s October Prime Day event, which is set to take place on Oct. 10-11. But in the days leading up to Prime Big Deals Day, Best Buy is dropping some huge discounts to compete with Amazon on electronics that are likely to be popular buys during the sale.

If you don’t want to wait for Prime Day, check out Best Buy’s deep discounts on Apple, Ring, Blink and more. And don’t forget, Best Buy offers in-store pickup and one- and two-day delivery in most of the U.S.

Shop Best Buy’s top deals a week before October Prime Day

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple’s Series 8 Watch comes with a 41-millimeter aluminum case and sport band. The basic model is GPS enabled, but for slightly more, you can get it unlocked and add a SIM card from your cellphone carrier to add cellular capabilities. The GPS-only model is $279 (was $399), and the unlocked cellular model is $379 (was $499).

Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) with Wi-Fi – 256GB

The 9th Generation iPad is powerful, versatile and easy to use, with a 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip and an ultra wide front camera with Center Stage. It works with Apple Pencil and Apple’s Smart Keyboard and is currently $399 (was $479).

MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD

The Macbook Air is Apple’s lightest, thinnest laptop, but that doesn’t mean it skimps on power or features. This model comes with the next-generation M2 chip, which gives it power and speed to run multiple apps at once without sacrificing performance while getting up to 18 hours of battery life from a single charge. Currently $949 (was $1,099).

JBL – Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Take your favorite music anywhere with this powerful, waterproof outdoor speaker. It has a rechargeable Li-ion battery that provides up to 15 hours of playing time, plus passive bass radiators give you deep, high-quality audio. It can also connect to up to two devices at once for more music options and is on sale for $199 (was $349).

Ring – Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free 1080p Security Camera

This versatile camera can go anywhere — indoors or out — so you can add security where you need it. It can stand up on a flat surface or mount to a wall. When the Ring camera detects motion, it sends a notification to your phone or tablet, allowing you to see, hear and speak to people on camera from anywhere. Currently $59.99 (was $99.99).

Blink Outdoor 4, 5-Camera Wireless 1080p Security System

Amazon’s Blink cameras are fan favorites for a reason — they’re small, unobtrusive and run on battery for up to two years. This outdoor system comes with five mountable cameras, each with a 143-degree view. The full system is currently $199 (was $399).

Amazon – Echo Pop (1st Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa

Music and Alexa is the perfect fit. This fun smart speaker comes in multiple colors so you can find your style — and offers four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Get yours for just $17.99 (was $39.99).

