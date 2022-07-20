There are a few areas to avoid when using your massage gun. Prevent injury by staying clear of your kidneys and any bones, particularly your spine.

What is the best massage gun?

If you love getting a massage but don’t love the cost of regularly visiting a professional, purchasing a massage gun for personal use is the next best thing. This product takes the effort out of working your deep tissue or knotted areas, bringing you instant relief. The area of the body and frequency of discomfort can factor into the type of massage gun you need. Ultimately, you’ll want to find a massage gun that is convenient and feels good to use on your target areas.

How to use a massage gun

Massage guns are a great way to relieve sore muscles, but you can do more damage than good if you use them incorrectly. If you have never used a massage gun before, consider this process before pressing it to your skin.

Turn it on: Hold the gun out and away from the skin to be sure it is functioning before use.

Hold the gun out and away from the skin to be sure it is functioning before use. Turn it down: Massage guns have levels of intensity that can be adjusted. Be sure your massager is at its lowest setting before using it.

Massage guns have levels of intensity that can be adjusted. Be sure your massager is at its lowest setting before using it. Test it out: Press the massager to your skin to feel how it gets to your muscles. Target your sore areas and rub the massager along the muscle.

Press the massager to your skin to feel how it gets to your muscles. Target your sore areas and rub the massager along the muscle. Breathe: Remember to breathe and relax the muscles as you use the massager. Adjust the intensity and pressure you are putting on it if needed.

Reasons to use a massage gun on your muscles

Most people are looking for relief from pain or discomfort in the muscles, but there are a few uses for your massage gun.

Activation

You can use the massage gun to activate your muscles before a workout. Organize and target the muscles about to be used in your workout plan whether they be on the upper body, core or lower body. Spend 30 seconds using the gun on each group of muscles you plan to target before your workout.

Reactivation

If your muscles are feeling tired during your workout, you can reactivate them using your massage gun. Stop your workout and zap your muscles with the massage gun for 15 seconds. It gives your muscles the boost needed to finish out strong.

Recovery and relief

After a hard workout, massage guns help your muscles recover quicker. Use the gun to massage each sore muscle used in your workout that day. You can spend two minutes rolling the massager around the muscle before switching to another. Give each muscle one or two hours before massaging them again.

How to choose a massage gun

Massage guns are not all made equally and your purpose can determine what you want to use. Before you buy a massage gun, consider the features you value most.

Battery life

If you are taking your massage gun to the gym and back it should have good battery life. Quality massage guns can be used for at least an hour without needing to be recharged. If you have an extra battery, you can alternate them out while the other charges and not have to miss a beat of your cool-down.

Noise level

The advancements of today’s technology provide us with much quieter electronics. Although your massager might make some noise when turned on, it doesn’t have to disrupt the gym. Select one that had noise minimizing technology to bring down the volume during use.

Power

Sore muscles need a lot of strength to prevent tightness. Your massage gun should be powerful enough to penetrate under the muscle tissue and work out any knots that may have developed. The power can be measured by the rpm or revolutions per minute with most guns ranging from 2,000-3,200 rpm. A higher rpm is beneficial to severe tightness or knots deep under the muscle.

Durability and portability

Massage guns are typically used after a tough workout and thrown in a bag with other gym supplies. You want your massage gun to fit in your gym bag and travel well with you. The massager you purchase should be able to withstand plenty of use and a possible drop or two.

Attachments

Most massage guns are equipped with the smooth round ball but others include additional attachments you can use. These alternate massager heads can specifically target smaller areas of the body for maximum relief. There are fork-prong attachments, flat head attachments and smaller, pointed attachments.

What you need to buy for massage gun use

Theragun Pro

This is the fourth generation of deep tissue massage guns by this brand. It is used for muscle recovery and to release stress or tension.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Therabody

iReliev Percussion Massage Gun

This massage has three levels of intensity that can be adjusted with a button. It lasts up to six hours and has four attachment heads to improve your experience.

Where to buy: Sold by iReliev and Amazon

Theragun Mini

This is a portable, powerful, handheld massage gun that travels easily with you from home to the gym. It is rechargeable and comes in four colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Therabody and Amazon

Now Foods Massage Oil

This massage oil warms up in your hands to assist in the relief of sore muscles. It is paraben free and lasts a long time when properly stored.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Soaking Solution

This is a pack of two types of Epsom salt to soothe muscles before or after a massage. Mix a potion in a warm water bath for a full-body experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Artnaturals Aromatherapy Top-6 Essential Oil Set

Pure 100% therapeutic-grade essential oils for muscular relief. The oils assist in soothing muscle pains when a few drops are released in a bath or blended with a carrier agent and massaged into the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

