For people who can’t afford a new knee scooter or whose insurance doesn’t cover it, there are companies that rent them for a fraction of the cost.

What is the best knee scooter?

If you injure your foot, ankle or lower leg, your doctor may recommend a knee scooter. Knee scooters are wheeled medical devices that keep you moving while keeping your injured area from bearing weight. To use, place the knee of your injured leg on the cushioned pad that sits atop the wheeled base. Then use your good leg to push off, while you safely steer your way to a full recovery.

Knee scooters are comfortable for your injured leg and keep you active while you heal. For its sturdiness and all-terrain capability, the best knee scooter is the KneeRover All-Terrain Steerable Knee Scooter.

What to know before you buy a knee scooter

Can knee scooters be used outside?

There are two types of knee scooters. Traditional scooters are designed for indoor use and level surfaces. They have small, thin wheels and are typically made with lightweight materials that keep their cost low.

All-terrain scooters have sturdy steel frames and large, wide tires meant to smoothly run over uneven pavement, rocks and grass. They are more expensive, but if you plan to be outside during your recovery, they are your best option.

Can you easily steer a knee scooter?

Knee scooters come with or without handlebars. Those with handlebars let you easily move around obstacles, but these steerable scooters are less stable and can tip over if you try to turn too sharply or unexpectedly run into uneven pavement. Scooters without handlebars are manually lifted and turned if you need to get around something, but they are more stable, which may be helpful outdoors.

Are knee scooters better than crutches?

Though crutches are often recommended, knee scooters offer many advantages.

They’re easier to navigate. They require less upper-body strength to maneuver, important for anyone in a compromised state.

They typically can hold more weight. This is welcomed by heavier patients.

They're more comfortable than crutches. This is especially good for long recoveries.

They're safer in wet weather.

What to look for in a quality knee scooter

Brakes

Disc and parking brakes are important safety features of knee scooters. Disc brakes are in the back and decelerate the scooter when it is going too fast. The parking brake keeps it stationary when you get off and is located on the handlebars. Replacement brake pads and assemblies are available if the brakes wear down.

Foldability

It can be challenging to transport a knee scooter. Some are heavy to lift, and others may not fit easily in your vehicle. Look for scooters with a one-touch mechanism that quickly folds it down for easy storage.

Knee rest

The knee rest is important for comfort. There are different thicknesses of padding, but typically a minimum of 3 inches is needed for comfort. Some padding is contoured, with a slight indentation that fits the shape of your knee. Look for scooters with adjustable knee rests that can be moved to fit your leg’s length and angle.

Basket

Safety recommendations suggest using both hands to steer a scooter. This makes it difficult to carry personal items. Scooters with a front basket hold your cellphone, purse, lunch tote or other bags. Some baskets are removable for days when you don’t need extra storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a knee scooter

There is a wide range of prices for knee scooters based on their style, features and steerability.

Inexpensive scooters cost $60-$100, with minimal features like knee pads and foldability.

Midrange scooters are priced at $100-$250. They can be steered and often have handlebars, brakes and a basket.

Expensive scooters cost $250-$500 and are designed for all terrains. They have the same features as mid-range scooters, but are built for outdoor use and durability.

Knee scooter FAQ

What’s the best way to navigate rough outdoor surfaces?

A. Make sure you purchase a knee scooter designed for all terrains. These scooters have sturdy steel frames and large tires designed to travel a variety of outdoor surfaces. You also should practice indoors Once you’ve mastered steering and braking on smooth, level surfaces, you will be more confident on grass, gravel and uneven concrete.

Are knee scooters covered by insurance?

A. It depends on your policy. Medicare typically will not pay for one, despite knee scooters being deemed durable medical equipment, because it has designated crutches as an equal benefit. Some private insurers and some Medicaid plans cover the cost of a knee scooter or, at minimum, a rental scooter. Review your plan document or contact your insurance company to verify your coverage before you purchase a scooter.

What is the best knee scooter to buy?

Top knee scooter

KneeRover All Terrain Steerable Knee Scooter

What you need to know: Sturdy and American-made, this scooter is designed to easily traverse grass, dirt, gravel and sidewalk gaps.

What you’ll love: An advanced tie-rod steering system keeps it stable over different terrains. It has a rear bicycle brake and locking hand brake. It’s designed for people who are under 78 inches tall and weigh up to 350 pounds. A satisfaction guarantee is included.

What you should consider: People with limited hand strength may struggle with the mechanism that initiates folding.

Top knee scooter for the money

Drive Medical Dual Pad Steerable Knee Walker

What you need to know: This stylish knee scooter is adjustable and accommodates people recovering from foot surgery, sprains, breaks and amputation.

What you’ll love: It has a steel frame and dual-padded seats. Equipped with 8-inch casters, it can be used both indoors and outside. It has a deluxe braking system and a large basket for carrying items.

What you should consider: Steering in tight spaces can be difficult and requires additional practice.

Worth checking out

Roscoe Knee Scooter With Basket

What you need to know: This scooter is perfect for everyday use and folds at the handlebars for transporting with ease.

What you’ll love: An excellent alternative to crutches, it’s steerable and has large wheels for smooth navigation. The seat and handlebar grips are padded, and the basket is removable. It’s designed for people who weigh up to 350 pounds.

What you should consider: Its primary use is indoors, and it struggles to navigate rough terrain.

