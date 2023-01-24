Give your kitchen a makeover to celebrate Disney’s centennial

Time flies like an elephant. Dumbo, to be precise. This year, The Walt Disney Company turns 100 years old! To celebrate, you can expect everything from new rides to a one-of-a-kind themed fruity cereal. The festivities are scheduled to take place in the U.S., Europe and Latin America throughout 2023. Here are some ways you can show some love for the mouse with the gloves and make your kitchen more Disney-friendly.

What is Disney celebrating?

Disney is the kind of place that’s always celebrating something, which can make it hard to know what the festivities are for. In 2001, for instance, it was the 100th anniversary of the birth of Walt Disney. On Oct. 16, 2023, it will be exactly 100 years since Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney founded The Walt Disney Company.

How is Disney celebrating?

Disney is celebrating its first 100 years in a multitude of ways. Two of the more notable ones include the grand opening of the new attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway on Jan. 27 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and the opening of “Disney100: The Exhibition” on Feb.18 at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to Disney, the attraction is “a 15,000-square-foot exhibition that invites guests to step into their favorite Disney stories through innovative and immersive technology throughout 10 galleries.”

How can I celebrate Disney’s centennial every morning?

If you can’t make it to Philadelphia, California or Florida in the next 12 months, you don’t have to miss out. Thanks to Post, you can partake in the magic every morning at the breakfast table with two themed cereals. One has a fruity flavor and features Mickey Mouse head-shaped pieces. The other is a new confetti cake-flavored cereal that will have updated packaging throughout the year.

Disney-themed kitchen favorites

Don’t limit yourself to cereal. Turn your entire kitchen into a wonderland with Disney-themed mugs, salt and pepper shakers, appliances and more.

Mickey Mouse Mini Waffle Maker

You can make yummy Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles any time you want in this compact waffle maker. It has a nonstick baking plate, an indicator light and rubber feet. Sold by Amazon

Mickey and Minnie Kissing Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

Not only is this Mickey and Minnie set of salt shakers adorable, the characters are magnetized, so they hold together when kissing. A gift box is included with purchase, if you want to give the set to a Disney fan. Sold by Wayfair

Disney Mickey Mouse 2-Slice Toaster

This cleverly designed toaster imprints a Mickey Mouse symbol on your bread as it toasts. It can toast two slices at a time, has an adjustable browning control and features a fabulous Mickey-themed design. Sold by Amazon

Alice in Wonderland Stacked Teacup Sculpted Ceramic Coffee Mug

It’s a mind-boggling sculpted stack-of-tea-cups mug that holds 20 ounces of your favorite beverage. This officially licensed item is suitable for hot or cold beverages and is toxin-free. Sold by Amazon

Disney Mickey Mouse Mini Cake Pop Maker

If you love cake pops and you love Disney, this is the perfect appliance for you. It makes four Mickey Mouse-shaped cake pops at a time, so everyone can have their own. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Toscana Mickey Mouse Cheese Board and Knife Set

For the serious cheese connoisseur, may we suggest this exquisite Mickey Mouse cheese board and knife set? The charcuterie board is made of parawood and features a built-in drawer to hold the included cheese knives. Sold by Amazon

JoyJolt Disney Mickey and Pluto Glass Mugs

This handmade glass mug set features artistic renditions of Mickey and Pluto. The double-walled mugs are designed to fit beneath an espresso machine for easy filling. Sold by Target

Disney Mickey Mouse Kettle Style Popcorn Maker

The Mickey Mouse popcorn maker will be a hit with everyone in your household. It makes classic kettle corn and comes with a slide-out tray, four Mickey-themed cups and measuring scoops. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.