Best products to improve sleep

If you find yourself frequently tossing and turning at night and feeling the effects of not getting enough sleep, you aren’t alone. Many adults struggle through periods of sleeplessness throughout their lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that in the United States, 1 in 3 adults report that they don’t get enough rest or sleep each day.

As many people seek help for this issue, online sources with tips and advice for better sleep are readily available. Of the many promoted remedies for sleeplessness, various gadgets and supplements can help.

What is sleep deficiency?

Sleep deficiency is a broad category that encompasses several issues that lead to poor sleep. According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, sleep deficiency includes sleep disorders, poor sleep quality, sleeping at the wrong times during the day, not sleeping well or deep enough or simply not getting enough sleep daily.

Effects of not getting enough sleep

Sleep deficiency can affect numerous aspects of life. A lack of quality sleep in the long term can even lead to various health issues. Here’s a look at some of the most common effects of poor sleep.

Mood : A lack of sleep can cause irritability, feelings of frustration and heightened anxiety.

Productivity : When you don't get enough sleep, you may feel fuzzy and not be able to concentrate. This can lead to difficulties focusing and learning and affect performance at school or work.

Safety : Not getting enough sleep can slow reaction times, which can lead to mistakes and accidents and make activities such as driving dangerous.

Social : Because your mood and personality are altered by sleeplessness, you may find yourself arguing more with family and friends. It may also make you feel more awkward when meeting new people.

: Because your mood and personality are altered by sleeplessness, you may find yourself arguing more with family and friends. It may also make you feel more awkward when meeting new people. Health: Over time, a lack of relaxing, deep sleep can play a significant role in developing high pressure, diabetes, heart disease, anxiety, depression and more.

Best gadgets and supplements for better sleep

There are several key ways to get better sleep. Keeping a set schedule, watching what you eat and drink before bedtime, reducing stress, limiting screen time at bedtime and creating a relaxing sleep environment are all helpful but aren’t enough for everyone. That’s where gadgets and sleep support supplements come in. While gadgets work in various ways to help you relax and fall asleep, supplements are made with ingredients that reduce stress and anxiety and promote sleep.

Best gadgets for better sleep

Marpac Yogasleep Dohm The Original White Noise Machine

This top-selling white noise sound machine is powered by a fan that produces smooth, even sound that induces relaxation and sleep. It offers two speed settings and easy-to-adjust volume.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Macy’s

Casper The Glow Light

The Glow Light lives up to its name by producing a soft, natural glow that’s perfect for winding down and relaxing. The self-dimming function is designed to promote sleep. It can be paired with the Glow app so you can control it with your phone.

Sold by Casper and Amazon

Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Sony’s wireless headphones produce immersive sound thanks partly to the brand’s outstanding noise canceling technology. Because the headband and ear cups have generous padding, it’s easy to relax and drift off to sleep while wearing them.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Morphee Meditation Box Sleep Aid Device

Created by professionals in the sleep field, this device offers eight themes and 210 meditation sessions that are designed to help you relax. It works without screens, which can interfere with sleep. The rechargeable battery makes it highly portable.

Sold by Amazon

Bose Sleepbuds II

Sleepbuds may look like standard earbuds, but instead of music, they play soothing sounds that minimize disruptive noises. They pair with the Bose sleep app, where you’ll find a selection of 50 relaxing sounds.

Sold by Amazon

Eclipse Fresno Modern Blackout Curtain

While not a gadget, blackout curtains are a must for anyone who has difficulties sleeping due to light entering a room. Eclipse Fresno curtains are made of quality fabric that blocks out light. They also reduce noise, heat and cold to create a room atmosphere that’s compatible with restful sleep.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Wayfair

Best supplements for better sleep

Dr. Mercola Sleep Sleep Support with Melatonin

In addition to melatonin, Dr. Mercola’s sleep supplement contains chamomile, vitamin B6, niacin and other botanicals that work together to help you relax. It contains 10 milligrams of melatonin per capsule.

Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Life Extension Melatonin

If you prefer to take pure melatonin to promote sleep, this supplement is a good choice. It contains just 10 milligrams of melatonin in each vegetarian capsule.

Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Hum Nutrition Beauty ZZZZ

This melatonin and vitamin B6 formula also includes calcium that boosts its ability to induce sleep. The capsules are vegan and made without harsh additives.

Sold by Hum Nutrition

NOW Foods Valerian Root

Because it produces a calming effect and helps reduce stress, valerian root is a good choice for easing sleeplessness. This supplement contains 500 milligrams of the herb in capsules that are suitable for vegetarians.

Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Jarrow Formulas Sleep Optimizer

With melatonin, valerian root, L-tryptophan and botanicals, this supplement is packed with ingredients that induce satisfying sleep. It comes in vegan capsules.

Sold by Amazon

Plant People Sleep Drops

CBD has been used for numerous reasons, including easing stress and anxiety for deep sleep. This supplement is in drop form that is simple to take. You can choose from starter, standard and strong strength levels.

Sold by Plant People

