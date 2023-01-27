Ginger is a flowering plant that originated in Southeast Asia. The root of the plant is harvested for its medicinal purposes.

Which ginger supplements are best?

Ginger has long been a part of the natural medicine team; it’s a plant with powerful medicinal properties. Ginger was first introduced to relieve digestive issues, but it is now prescribed for a lot more than that. Doctors will recommend ginger supplements for colds, flu, nausea, morning sickness and any joint pain or inflammation. This plant is available in multiple forms, with powders and supplements being the most common, and considered a superfood.

For the best ginger supplements, try the Pure Synergy SuperPure Ginger Capsules, which provide a concentrated dose of ginger that’s gentle on the stomach. For advice on buying ginger supplements and some more of our top picks, we’ve got some helpful information for you down below.

What to know before you buy a ginger supplement

Uses

Ginger is commonly prescribed to those who have to take other medications that cause nausea and vomiting. People often take this supplement in conjunction with specific antiretroviral treatments due to its effectiveness. Ginger is also believed to work just as well as ibuprofen and other pain medications to relieve menstrual cramps. Not only is ginger just as good as the more common pain meds, but it can also be taken simultaneously. Due to its anti-inflammatory effects, ginger can be used by those suffering from osteoarthritis. You can also apply ginger as an oil or gel to soothe inflammation, but it’s most effective when taken in pill form. For pregnant women, ginger is effective in reducing the symptoms of morning sickness.

Side effects

Whenever you want to add a supplement to your diet, it is always a good idea to run it past your doctor first. When taken in pill form, ginger is less likely to have any side effects. Some have reported an upset stomach, heartburn, and sometimes diarrhea. These side effects are usually quite rare, but it is always safer to consult your doctor if you have any concerns.

Dosing

How you choose to ingest your ginger supplement will determine how much you should take. Because ginger is available in the form of teas, pills, syrups, capsules and liquid, you should measure your quantities according to the instructions. The most common dosage will be 0.5 grams taken daily. The dosage will be different if you are using ginger oils or gels, so make sure you talk to your health care provider for this information.

What to look for in a quality ginger supplement

Non-GMO

A good quality ginger supplement will be non-GMO. If the supplement is verified, you know that it will be of good quality. Non-GMO essentially means that the ginger is natural and undiluted, so it is best to watch for this verification.

Tumeric

You will come across a lot of ginger supplements with turmeric added to the ingredients list. Turmeric is an excellent addition to ginger supplements as it also has anti-inflammatory properties and is a powerful antioxidant. Ginger supplements with over 1,000 mg of turmeric will be good quality and most effective if you’re looking for pain relief.

Bioperine and gingerols

Look for ginger supplements with 10 mg of Bioperine and 0.8% gingerols. Bioperine may help the body absorb nutrients and is extracted from black pepper. Both Bioperine and gingerols have been said to help relieve inflammation, morning sickness and upset stomachs. These ingredients are a sign that the supplement you have is good quality and will most likely be effective.

How much you can expect to spend on ginger supplements

The purer the supplement, the more expensive you will find it to be. Most ginger supplements will cost around $20 for at least 30 days’ worth, but this number will vary.

Ginger supplement FAQ

What does ginger do for your body every day?

A. Ginger is full of antioxidants, which are great for stress relief and high blood pressure. Taking ginger supplements can also provide relief from certain heart diseases and result in healthier aging.

Can ginger be taken with other supplements?

A. When taking ginger supplements, you should avoid other health supplements, such as garlic, ginseng, psyllium and guar gum, as they can lower your blood sugar and cause a bad reaction.

What are the best ginger supplements to buy?

Top ginger supplement

Pure Synergy SuperPure Ginger Capsules

What you need to know: This certified organic supplement promotes a healthy digestive system and reduces inflammation.

What you’ll love: Each dose gives you a shot of concentrated ginger that is the same as taking 50,000 mg of fresh ginger. A name you can trust, Pure Synergy, which is based in Utah, has been around since 1992 and closely monitors its production process for quality and purity.

What you should consider: While it is gentle on the stomach, some reported that it’s better to take the supplement with food.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top ginger supplement for the money

Nature’s Way Premium Herbal Ginger Root

What you need to know: This excellent vegetarian ginger supplement is verified non-GMO.

What you’ll love: Every capsule contains 1.1 grams of ginger and 8% gingerols and gingerdiones. The tablets are also gluten-free and safe for vegan consumption.

What you should consider: The capsules can be tough to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

ZHOU Turmeric Curcumin and Ginger with Bioperine

What you need to know: These capsules contain a strong dosage of turmeric root extract with a total of 1500 mg.

What you’ll love: The 95% curcuminoids will also maximize the level of absorption and the 10mg of Bioperine. This supplement is also non-GMO and made in an FDA lab.

What you should consider: The recommended dosage may be too much for some.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

