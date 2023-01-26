Kids’ multivitamin sales skyrocketed in 2020. In the U.S., children’s multivitamins were up 37.2% to $306 million as of Nov. 29, 2020.

Which multivitamins are best for kids?

When your child only wants mac and cheese and skips the veggies, it can make you worry if they’re getting the proper nutrition to support their health and growth. A good kids’ multivitamin can help bridge the gap and supplement your child’s diet to ensure they receive essential nutrients. But which multivitamin is best for kids, and will it taste good enough for your child to take it?

This guide can help you choose. Our top pick, Llama Naturals Whole Fruit Gummy Vitamins for Kids, is an excellent overall balanced kids’ multivitamin with great taste.

What to know before you buy a multivitamin for kids

The best multivitamins for kids can help nourish their growing bones and bodies, boost their immune system, support brain health, improve sleep quality and more.

Check for sugar

Look at the label to ascertain the sugar content. Since many natural ones exist, don’t select a gummy multivitamin loaded with added sugar.

Avoid allergens

While most multivitamin companies avoid using common allergens like soy, nuts and dairy, some of them share production facilities. This could potentially expose multivitamins to allergens that can cause digestive problems or allergic reactions in sensitive kids.

Watch for gelatin

Since many multivitamins come in the form of gummies, you’ll want to look if they include gelatin, an animal-derived ingredient that contains toxins.

What to look for in a quality multivitamin for kids

Choose one designed for your child’s age

Look for a multivitamin designed for your child’s age group, as different ages have different vitamin needs and amounts.

Be aware of the dosage

Select a kids’ multivitamin that only offers up to 100% of the Daily Value of vitamins and minerals. Only give your child the recommended amount per day (no megadoses).

Get zinc and vitamins A and C

Vitamins A and C are crucial for immune system function and maintaining bones and teeth. Zinc helps cell growth, brain development, metabolism and the immune system.

Watch for calcium and vitamin D

As kids grow, they need more calcium to aid in their bone development. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids ages 1-3 get 500 milligrams of calcium and 400 international units of vitamin D per day, ages 4-8 get 800 mg of calcium and 600 IU of vitamin D per day and kids ages 9-17 get 1,300 mg of calcium and 600 IU vitamin D per day.

Go for good taste

If your child hates the taste of a multivitamin, they won’t take it and can’t get its benefits. Choose a form (chewable, gummy, liquid or powder) that best fits your child’s needs and select one that tastes good enough for them to take.

How much you can expect to spend on multivitamins for kids

The price range for kids multivitamins runs $12-$25 per bottle, depending on size and quantity.

Kids multivitamins FAQ

Q. Are multivitamins necessary for kids?

A. The Mayo Clinic says food is the best source of nutrients, and multivitamins aren’t necessary for most healthy children. You can talk with your child’s pediatrician about if they’re getting the recommended amounts of vitamins and minerals. Mayo Clinic suggests a multivitamin might be helpful for children with developmental delays, chronic diseases, food allergies or a restrictive diet.

Q. Should I tell my child a multivitamin is “candy”?

A. Absolutely not. Even though multivitamins may be gummy and come in fun shapes and colors, be clear with your child about their purpose. It’s not candy. It’s a one-a-day, special nutritional item to boost healthy eating habits. Make sure to store multivitamins out of your child’s reach.

What’s the best kids multivitamin to buy?

These multivitamins offer good nutritional supplementation in various forms at affordable prices.

Top kids multivitamin

Llama Naturals Whole Fruit Gummy Vitamins for Kids

What you need to know: Made from whole fruits, rather than synthetic ingredients, these multivitamins offer excellent absorption.

What you’ll love: They’re available in strawberry and cherry flavors that most kids find tasty. They contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals. They’re free from gelatin and common allergens.

What you should consider: They aren’t as sweet as some gummy vitamins and not all kids like them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids multivitamin for the money

MaryRuth’s Kids Multivitamin Gummies

What you need to know: These vegan, sugar-free gummies come in a range of tasty flavors.

What you’ll love: Each pack contains a two-month supply of gummies, offering excellent value. They’re certified USDA organic. They contain all the nutrients essential for healthy childhood development.

What you should consider: Some kids find them too hard or too chewy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ChildLife Essentials Kids Liquid Multivitamin and Mineral Supplement

What you need to know: This is an excellent liquid multivitamin that you can add to drinks or foods for kids who won’t take gummy or pill multivitamins.

What you’ll love: It’s gluten-free and contains 22 vitamins and minerals. It has a tasty orange and mango flavor that’s easily disguised in juice or smoothies.

What you should consider: It must be refrigerated after opening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hyperbiotics PRO-Kids: Children’s Probiotics

What you need to know: This is a probiotic that helps boost immunity (as opposed to a multivitamin) and is an excellent choice for kids with digestive issues.

What you’ll love: Its orange-flavored, micro-pearl-form makes it easy even for toddlers to swallow or chew. It’s gluten-free, lactose-free, sugar-free, vegetarian and has a long shelf life.

What you should consider: It has a higher price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Nature’s Plus Animal Parade Gold

What you need to know: This chewable multivitamin includes essential nutrients and a probiotic in one.

What you’ll love: Kids enjoy the sweet, tangy flavor and parents like that it’s sourced from organic foods. It’s gluten-free and vegetarian.

What you should consider: It’s reasonably priced but on the upper end.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jane VanVooren Rogers writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.