Spring cleaning is that special time of year when you roll up your sleeves and dedicate yourself to improving your life. Invigorated by the warmth and longer days of the changing seasons, you have the extra energy to tackle those cleaning projects you’ve been putting off for months.

However, as ready as you are to dive in and eradicate that grime, you can’t do your best work without the right tools. Before you fill up that first bucket with sudsy water, take a moment to strategize a plan of action and gather supplies so you can be efficient and effective in your cleaning tasks.

3 reasons cleaning is important

It is easy to think that spring cleaning is primarily for superficial benefits, such as making things look nicer. But the real reason you need to clean goes much deeper.

Cleaning reduces the risk of injury and fire: Clutter is a tripping hazard. And the greasy buildup on a dirty stovetop makes your home a prime candidate for a kitchen fire.

Clutter is a tripping hazard. And the greasy buildup on a dirty stovetop makes your home a prime candidate for a kitchen fire. Cleaning reduces sickness: If your home has an abundance of dust, dirt and mold, it can trigger allergies that make you needlessly suffer. If you do not keep areas such as sinks and countertops clean, the bacteria that build up can make you sick.

If your home has an abundance of dust, dirt and mold, it can trigger allergies that make you needlessly suffer. If you do not keep areas such as sinks and countertops clean, the bacteria that build up can make you sick. Cleaning can reduce stress and help with depression: Environment has a powerful influence on mental health. A clean home reduces stress and helps combat depression.

4 steps to prepare for spring cleaning

Spring cleaning can be intimidating. You’re giving yourself a project that includes attending to every aspect of your home. To make it more manageable, you need to prepare. These four steps will get you ready for spring cleaning so you can accomplish your goals with maximum efficiency.

Create a plan of attack. Outline your cleaning goals and organize them in a logical fashion, so you can move from task to task with minimal downtime. Schedule time for your spring cleaning. Whether it is a full weekend or several afternoons, put “spring cleaning” on your calendar to keep you from procrastinating. Make yourself accountable. Inform others of your intent, post about it, take a day or two off from work or enlist a friend to help. The greater your personal accountability, the more likely you are to complete your spring cleaning on time. Get your tools and supplies in advance. The last thing you want is to have to stop what you are doing to run out and get something you forgot you needed.

Easy-to-use tools you need to start your spring cleaning now

Dyson Cordless V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

This intelligent cordless vacuum optimizes suction and run time to offer deep cleaning on any type of floor, making it ideal for whole-house cleaning. The Dyson vacuum has up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, and the countdown timer lets you know how much battery life remains at a glance.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Ryobi High-Performance Electric Pressure Washer

When you need to do a little outdoor spring cleaning, this versatile pressure washer is a solid option. It is suitable for grills, patio furniture, decks, walkways, fences, patios and more.

Sold by Home Depot

Bissell Power Steamer 3-in-1 Steam Mop and Handheld Steamer

Bissell’s steam mop easily transforms into an extended-reach steam cleaner or a handheld steam cleaner that lets you tackle a broad range of spring cleaning tasks. This type of chemical-free cleaning can eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. A trigger controls the intensity of the steam, and purchase includes 29 accessories for tackling indoor and outdoor jobs.

Sold by Amazon

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner

This popular carpet cleaner provides the power you need for those tough spring-cleaning tasks. The lightweight, grab-and-go design is ideal for fatigue-free cleaning, while the dual-tank system means the PowerDash is easy to fill, empty and rinse. The pet carpet cleaner has a removable nozzle so you can concentrate on trouble spots for impressive results.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Black and Decker 3-in-1 Corded Backpack Leaf Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher

Don’t forget, spring cleaning also involves yard work. With this three-in-one machine from Black and Decker, you can clear all the debris that accumulated on your patio, walkways and driveway over the winter. The convenient backpack design makes the leaf blower easy to carry, while the powerful motor moves 400 cubic feet per minute of air at speeds up to 250 mph.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dremel Versa Cordless Cleaning Tool Kit

This waterproof cleaning kit from Dremel comes with a battery-powered tool and four attachments that range from light-duty cleaning to heavy-duty scrubbing. It is a versatile spin scrubber that can be used in the kitchen and bathroom as well as outdoors on the grill.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mop

If you have a small living space, this two-in-one cleaning tool will come in handy because it functions as both a Swiffer and a mop. It comes with 19 refill cloths, and assembly only takes a few seconds. Cleaning up is as easy as removing the dirty cloth and tossing it in the trash. It is safe for all types of floors and is designed to reach deep beneath furniture for a thorough clean.

Sold by Amazon

Fiskars 5.5-inch Bypass Pruner

You should remove deadwood in the spring so your plants get maximum sunlight for optimal growth. A small pruner lets you snip and remove troublesome branches so your plants can thrive.

Sold by Home Depot

Quickie Microfiber Ceiling Fan Cleaner

One item nearly everyone forgets to clean is the blades on your ceiling fans. To do this, you need a microfiber duster with a long wand to quickly remove caked-on dust with just a swipe. This fan cleaner traps dust and dirt to minimize debris that falls to the floor.

Sold by Home Depot

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

These specially formulated, lavender-scented erasers remove soap scum, hairspray, toothpaste and more from bathroom surfaces. To use, simply add a little water to activate the built-in cleaner and you’re good to go.

Sold by Amazon

