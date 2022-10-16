In 2022, the average cost of a wedding in the United States is $25,000, with the venue taking up about 30% of the budget.

How to throw a wedding on a budget

The purpose of a wedding is to celebrate a couple’s partnership and devotion, and there’s no better way to proclaim that love than with a party. However, weddings are known to be expensive, with over 25% of couples in the US going into debt to orchestrate their perfect day. Unfortunately, inflation is causing prices to rise on everything from flowers to dresses, making it more critical than ever to manage your funds wisely. So, whether you’re on a tight budget or can’t find what you’re looking for in your city, here are 12 affordable wedding essentials you can buy online.

How to plan an affordable wedding

Create a budget

Everyone agrees that the most important way to plan an affordable wedding is to create a budget â€“ and stick to it. This entails detailing every single need and allocating a cost to each item. However, part of setting a budget is deciding what’s most important and what you can live without.

Choose your venue wisely

The venue is generally the most significant expense of a wedding. So, when setting your budget, decide whether or not a specific venue is essential to your big day. Consider your backyard or the local park if you don’t have your heart set on a particular location.

Consider a small wedding

Every person invited to the wedding costs money. For example, each person needs a chair, food, drinks and more. For those who don’t need a big wedding, limited guests can help you throw an affordable wedding.

Cut costs

The wedding of your dreams is attainable even if you’re on a budget. However, it just requires that you cut costs by looking for affordable alternatives. For example, you can have floral centerpieces, a photo booth and a canopy, but you might have to choose a less expensive option.

Affordable wedding essentials

Twinkle Star Fairy String Lights

From creating a photo wall to setting the party mood, string lights are a versatile must-have for any wedding. This set is 66 feet long and features 200 LED lights with eight settings, including flashing, steady on, waves, combination and more. The malleable copper wire is also plated, making it safe and durable. Sold by Amazon

Zion Judaica Quality Tealight Candles

This set includes 120 unscented tea light candles that can be used for centerpieces, in a vase or to float on water. The lead-free cotton wick is designed to absorb the paraffin and produce a smokeless flame. With a burn time of four hours, these tealight candles should burn for the entire wedding. Sold by Amazon

Shop Succulents Assorted Live Succulent Plants

From the gift to a dress to gas, guests put a lot into attending a wedding. As a favor, consider these live succulent plants that will last for years. This set of 100 plants is affordable and comes in a two-inch pot. Succulents also work well as wedding decorations or centerpieces. Sold by Amazon

Haperlare White Wood Mr & Mrs Sign

While a cute wooden sign isn’t a necessity, it is the perfect decor piece to hang on the wall or sit on the head table to celebrate a couple finally becoming husband and wife. This sign comes in multiple colors, including white, black and rose gold. Plus, the words can stand on their own or be mounted on the wall. Sold by Amazon

Queen Dream 10Ft Wedding Table Runner

These chiffon table runners are a must-have to lay on a plain table or put over a tablecloth. This set comes with five table runners that are each 10 feet long. With 10 colors to choose from, including ivory, pink and blue, they’re sure to match any wedding colors. Sold by Amazon

Palais Glassware Clear Glass Apothecary Jars

For versatile wedding essentials that can be used in a variety of different areas and even long after the wedding is over, consider these glass apothecary jars. This set comes with three jars that are each a unique size. Make a candy table for the guests or use them for centerpieces. Sold by Amazon

Prestee 600 Piece Gold Dinnerware Party Set

No wedding is complete without food. This dinnerware party set comes with 600 pieces, including dinner plates, salad plates, cups and silverware. The plastic material is a step up from paper plates, and it’s trimmed with gold to add an elegant touch. Sold by Amazon

JC Hummingbird 6.5-Ft Round Metal Arch Garden

Use this round metal arch to say â€œI do,â€ for a picture wall or decoration. It’s 6.5-feet tall, lightweight and straightforward to assemble. Plus, the epoxy paint is weather-resistant, making it suitable for outdoor events. Sold by Amazon

Adrianna Papell Women’s Lace V-Neck Satin Gown

Wedding dresses are often one of the most significant expenses of a wedding. However, this affordable ivory dress looks elegant for just a fraction of the cost. It comes in sizes 2-20 to suit a variety of people. Features include a padded bust, a hidden back zipper with hook-and-eye closure and a removable ribbon sash. Sold by Macy’s

Artifir Artificial Flowers Rose Bouquet

Those who aren’t set on fresh flowers can save a ton of money by swapping them for artificial flowers. This set comes with two bouquets, each with nine roses that look and feel natural. The stem is made of bendable steel wires covered in floral tape. Use them for a bridal bouquet, bridesmaids bouquets or centerpieces. Sold by Amazon

DKNY Men’s Modern-Fit Stretch Suit

Instead of renting a suit, spend the same amount or less to buy separate pieces that can be worn long after the wedding. This collection includes a modern-fit jacket and suit pants. Plus, both pieces are made of stretch material to keep you comfortable all day. Sold by Macy’s

Bliss Collections Greenery Advice and Wishes Cards

This pack comes with 50 advice and wishes cards for guests to fill out during the reception and can include recipes or words of encouragement. They’re made in the US using high-quality, uncoated stock paper that is acid-free and contains 10 percent recycled materials. Sold by Amazon

