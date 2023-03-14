Is a Dyson cordless vacuum or Shark cordless vacuum better?

Whether you prioritize daily vacuuming or a once-weekly deep clean, the type of vacuum you use matters. You want solid performance with features you need in a vacuum cleaner that just gets the job done. Choosing between a Dyson cordless vacuum and a Shark cordless vacuum boils down to deciding if paying extra money for a few more features is worth it.

Dyson cordless vacuum

Dyson earned its reputation by creating a powerful vacuum that never loses suction. The motorized head, onboard HEPA filtration systems and an array of features mean that these vacuums are suitable for everything from shag carpet to slate flooring.

Dyson’s cordless vacuums transform into hand-held dust-sucking machines suitable for floors, furniture and cleaning out the car.

Dyson cordless vacuum pros

The pros of a Dyson cordless vacuum are considerable:

Runtime: Generally listed between 60 and 120 minutes, this depends on the type of vacuuming you are doing.

Generally listed between 60 and 120 minutes, this depends on the type of vacuuming you are doing. Good suction power for most dirt: The cyclone concentric array forces even stubborn dirt and small particles up into the bin.

Bigger dustbin capacity (almost a quart): This lets you clean the whole house.

This lets you clean the whole house. High-efficiency particulate air filter: HEPA filters trap small particulates in the air to make it cleaner too.

Dyson cordless vacuum cons

On the downside:

The battery isn't removable, so you must store the entire vacuum in the dock to charge.

The trigger switch has to be held down to vacuum, which can be challenging for people with hand pain or arthritis.

has to be held down to vacuum, which can be challenging for people with hand pain or arthritis. These vacuums are expensive, costing between $250-$700.

Best Dyson cordless vacuums

Dyson V11 Animal Stick Vacuum

Automatically change motor speeds as you move over surfaces with the Dynamic Load Sensor system. This creates powerful suction that traps dust and allergens as you vacuum. It has a 60-minute runtime and a battery indicator that’s easy to read. The hand-held vacuum detaches easily.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal

This also has a 60-minute runtime that depends on which of three cleaning modes you choose. The torque drive cleaner head deeply massages carpet to release stubborn dirt. Centrifugal force traps dust and dirt in the bin, so suction is continual no matter how full it gets. This converts to a hand-held vacuum and has a HEPA filter that traps 99.99% of dust and allergens — perfect for households with pets.

Sold by Amazon

Shark cordless vacuum

Shark handheld vacuums have made a name for themselves with their good suction and lightweight use. The company not only offers hand-held vacuums but also combination hand-held/stick vacuums and portable canister vacuums.

Shark cordless vacuum pros

Shark cordless vacuums have some attractive features:

Vacuum headlights: You can better see the surface you're vacuuming with built-in headlights.

: You can better see the surface you’re vacuuming with built-in headlights. Removable click-in battery: When it’s time to charge your vacuum, remove the battery and click it into the charging base.

Easy on/off switch: The on/off switch is easier on the hands than a trigger.

The on/off switch is easier on the hands than a trigger. Good at vacuuming larger items: Shark vacuums are great at grabbing larger items, such as dropped cereal and dirt.

Multi-flex hinge: This makes it easier to vacuum under furniture and helps the vacuum fold for easy storage.

This makes it easier to vacuum under furniture and helps the vacuum fold for easy storage. More affordable: Shark vacuums are typically half the price of Dyson.

Shark cordless vacuum cons

The smaller dustbin makes it easier to clean out, but it also means you'll have to stop more frequently to empty it.

makes it easier to clean out, but it also means you’ll have to stop more frequently to empty it. The runtime on carpet is relatively short compared to hard surfaces.

is relatively short compared to hard surfaces. Not all vacuums have HEPA filters.

Best Shark cordless vacuums

Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum

This lightweight cordless vacuum cleans for up to 120 minutes. It features a deep-cleaning nozzle for continuous contact on carpets and hard floors. The brush roll is self-cleaning to prevent pet hair from wrapping around it, and the HEPA filtration traps dust and allergens. The flexible wand bends to reach underneath couches and other hard-to-reach areas. It also becomes a hand-held vacuum for cleaning stairs and furniture.

Sold by Amazon

Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

With 40 minutes of runtime, you can easily clean up everyday messes and tidy high-traffic areas in your home. It features an extra-large dust cup with Clean Touch dirt ejector for easy emptying and LED headlights. It comes with a crevice tool and a pet multitool, and it transforms into a hand-held vacuum to clean stairs and upholstery. It has the same no-wrap brush roll to keep hair from getting tangled and a flexible hinge for storage and cleaning underneath beds and other furniture.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Dyson cordless vacuum or a Shark cordless vacuum?

When it comes down to it, the Shark cordless vacuum offers excellent performance at a much lower price. The convenient charging features and solid runtime make it the better choice for a cordless vacuum.

